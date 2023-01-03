For making fun of Mbappé, the drastic decision Dibu Martinez took in Europe

Dibu Martínez was elected the best goalkeeper of the World Cup

January 02, 2023 · 3:15 pm

The queue of almost 40 years is over. THE Argentina is world champion for the third time in history. commanded by Lionel Messiwho scored two goals in the grand final against France, the albiceleste honored the memory of Diego Armando Maradona and conquered the world Cup two years after the death of “Pibe”. The last achievement had been in 1986, in Mexico, when they surpassed the Germany. The last major title was the Copa America of 2021, which took the country out of a 28-year queue without achievements.

In addition to Messiwho also has a very large share in winning over the brothers is Emiliano Martinez. goalkeeper of aston villa and passing through Arsenal, “Dibu” became known for being an excellent penalty taker, and for destabilizing opposing penalty takers. During extra time, when the game was 3-3, the French had a very clear chance to score with kolo moani, face to face with the archer, but Martínez made the save with his left foot. On penalties, he saved a kick from command and saw his teammates hit 100% of the shots.

Dibu now has a dog at his home in Birmingham

The coach of the London team, the Spaniard Unai Emerypraised the performance of “Dibu” in world Cupbut said he will have a talk with him about his attitude during the world title celebrations. On and off the pitch, the number 23 provoked Kylian Mbappé at the celebrations, and the French scouts at penalty kicks.

protection to spare

And to protect himself from the attack of hysterical Frenchmen after the provocations, the Argentine goalkeeper now has a guard dog at his home in England, so that no one tries to steal his gold medal or his “golden glove”, an award given to the best World Cup goalkeeper. Dibu Martínez has even been asked by the Bayern Munchen.