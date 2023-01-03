For the technician who launched Maradona, Pelé was much better than the Argentine

On the day the world says goodbye to Pelé, a character deserves to be rescued to contextualize the weight of the King of Football: César Luis Menotti, coach who won the 1978 World Cup with Argentina.

Now 84 years old, he is coordinator of the AFA (Argentine Football Association) teams, and responsible, among other things, for choosing the current coach of the blue and white team, also world champion Lionel Scaloni.

Menotti lives up to his reputation as a philosopher and revolutionary. His line of thought is baptized in Argentina as “menottism” (and his followers are the “menottists“). He played for Santos de Pelé in 1969 (he was a striker) and was responsible for launching Diego Maradona in the Argentine national team in 1977.

With all this baggage, his proximity to talk about the two is privileged.

”Pelé was much better than anyone else, not just Maradona,” Menotti told the blog “Kicks and Gambetas“, of UOL. “Maradona was more showy because he was left-handed, and left-handers, as they are fewer in number, give the feeling of doing different things.”

”Pelé was unbelievable, he had moves that only he could do. It looked like a cougar, a panther. He took every leap! It looked like he played with a parachute. ”

In the photo, Pelé played for Santos in a rare victory against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera (1963) Image: Santos / Collection

Reviewing Menotti’s account is particularly touching on a day like today.

”I remember him [Pelé] in the 1963 Libertadores final at Bombonera. They wanted to break him, and he did everything. He dribbled, he kicked, he banked the kicks… It was second to none. ”

”Playing with Pelé left an impression on me, it taught me a lot to be a coach. Playing is a way of saying. I only played one game. That Santos team was very good, it was capable of being champion even if only the reserves were selected [ganhou o Paulista de 1969].”

”Anyone who says that Pelé only shone because he played with great players needs to remember: the more princes, the harder it is to be king.”

“Pelé was the greatest in an era of Rivellino, Ademir da Guia, Tostão, Gérson, Jairzinho… Need I say more?”

”Brazil in 1970 was by far the best team I’ve ever seen.”

I confess to being an admirer of Brazilian football, contrary to what many fanatics might imagine, the legendary Argentine former coach misses what he saw wearing the Amarelinha:

”Telê’s defeat in 1982 and 1986 was terrible. It opened space for other people and other ideas, so there was a massive change in mindset and way of playing. That’s why Brazil had been playing poorly since the 1990s.”

”Dunga’s team was the representation of ‘sacrifice cannot be negotiated’.”

“You Brazilians, tell me: what sacrifice did Romário make?” concluded Menotti in this conversation, which can be read in full here.