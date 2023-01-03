Former goalkeeper Marcos justifies absence at Pelé’s wake: ‘Nobody went to my parents’ (wake)’

During the wake of Skinone of the most felt absences was that of the Brazilian champions of the 2002 World Cupthe last one the country won. The non-attendance of the five-time world champions was the reason for strong criticism from the sports media and Brazilian fans. Neto, presenter and commentator for Band, harshly criticized the players.

On his social networks, the former goalkeeper Framesidol of palm trees and starter in the victorious campaign of the World Cup in South Korea and Japan, 20 years ago, justified his absence by remembering the death of his parents. There were a lot of hurt in his words.

Accompanied by a photo of the parents, the penta goalkeeper’s text stated that “nobody here from the nets was (at their wake). I went there to cry, pray and suffer knowing that I would never see them again, but I didn’t ask for homage from anyone, I didn’t judge anyone, I didn’t give an interview, and for me it wasn’t a show”.

The former goalkeeper from Palmeiras also said that he understands the charge made by third parties due to what Pelé represents for Brazilian football, but stated that “To Edson, today, I just say a prayer and I don’t need to show up for that!” Marcão hinted that many went to the King’s wake to show off. At no time did he touch on the fact that Pelé was the great player he was and the forerunner of the Brazilian national team’s world conquests.

Penta players are still all friends. They have a WhatsApp group to communicate. Recently, everyone has harshly criticized commentator and former player Walter Casagrande. None of the five-time players or the coaching staff for that achievement attended Pelé’s wake. Only Marcos had spoken.