‘Free Flow’ toll already has a date set to arrive in Brazil

‘Free Flow’ it can be something totally unheard of for Brazilian drivers. The system works a little differently than the tolls that already exist on highways, as it does not have booths to make the payment, nor does it have physical barriers. I mean, it doesn’t seem Toll!

‘Free Flow’ toll in Brazil

In March 2023, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo will receive ‘Free Flow’ technology. In São Paulo, Ubatuba, on the Rio-Santos highway (BR-101), and in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, stretches that are under concession by CCR RioSP. So far, only these two cities have announced the use of the new technology.

The new toll system was approved and regulated by Contran (National Traffic Council) in December 2022. The negotiation took place between CCR and the company Kapsch TrafficCom, responsible for creating the toll. In a statement, the president of CCR Rodovias, Eduardo Camargo commented on the application of the new system.

“Rio-Santos will be the first highway in Brazil to use this innovative method of electronic fare collection. Based on the experience accumulated in this stretch, it will be possible to expand this type of technology to other highways and concessionaires”, he pointed out.

Advantages of “Free Flow”

For drivers, it is an advantage that it has speed and efficiency, as it is not necessary to slow down or stop. The technology aims to bring more fluid traffic to Brazil. The long queues to pay the toll, the search for coins in the car to make change easier, may be less seen from now on.

For longer trips, traffic flowing non-stop at the toll booth can reduce the time spent on the road by 1 hour. As indicated, the advantages will also be good for companies that operate with trucks, as they will have less cost with brakes and oil for the car.

But how does the payment work?