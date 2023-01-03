Gabriel Barros denies his father’s ‘guilt’, explains imbroglio and says: ‘I received polls, but I will only analyze it if negotiations with Botafogo end’

Gabriel Barros went public to manifest about its negotiation with the Botafogo. Previously taken for granted, the transaction stalled. According to the press, the striker’s father Ituano would have made several additional requests, which were denied by the player.

In a clarifying note released on his Instagram profile, on Monday night, Gabriel Barros explained the situation, said he had polls and guaranteed that he would only analyze other proposals “if the negotiation with Botafogo really ends”.

Read below:

“I was surprised today by several journalistic articles about the negotiations between my club, Ituano FC, and SAF Botafogo. Such news mentions that the negotiations were terminated by my father’s conduct, which does not correspond to the truth.

First, I emphasize that my father ended up appearing in this negotiation due to the inertia of the intermediaries in seeking a balanced negotiation, given that everything that was pleaded in my proposal had my consent and was not even formulated by my father, but by lawyers hired to assist us. help.

The hiring of lawyers was even necessary for us to understand the impacts of some contractual clauses and a better understanding of the development of the negotiations. Unlike what was reported, the negotiations stopped due to the fact that we discovered that the intermediaries who should ensure the best possible contract for me, were focused on seeking the maximum remuneration for the 20% (twenty percent) that they have with Ituano FC (which , according to our lawyers, is prohibited by the CBF and FIFA Regulations since 2015), in addition to seeking an additional 10% (ten percent) from SAF Botafogo.

I have a lot of respect for the club that I currently defend and I remain very happy and honored with the interest of a club with the history of Botafogo, it should be noted that during this period of negotiations I already received surveys from clubs abroad and in Brazil, but I decided to only analyze these proposals if necessary. negotiations with SAF Botafogo really come to an end.

I continue my training with full strength and with the certainty of being ready for the next challenges that my career will provide me.”