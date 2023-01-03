Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is confirmed on video

After having her presence in the film threatened, it was confirmed that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman will be back on The Flash.

The site stated that the interpreters of Superman and Wonder Woman ended up being cut in the face of the reboot that is being planned for the franchise. According to old information, the new executives of Warner Bros. discovery wanted the returns of the main figures of the SnyderVerse.

However, that has changed since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the reins of the DC Universe. Nearly two months after Cavill declared on Instagram that he was back as Superman, the actor has been forced to acknowledge that he will not be returning to the role, which will now be taken over by a younger actor.

The new management is promoting a real cleaning in the studio’s already known names. And apparently, Gal Gadot will be one more that is not in the new plans. Development on the third Wonder Woman film was stalled as the director Patty Jenkins left the production after disagreements with the studio.

However, contrary to what was said by the THR report, the presence of Gal Gadot in The Flash has just been confirmed through a new promotional video. The material shows several concept images, behind-the-scenes footage, scenes from other DC films, interviews and reveals some spoilers for the film.

READ MORE ABOUT THE FLASH

The production is the first Flash solo film, and will show the Fastest Man Alive traveling through the DC Multiverse. There is still no official synopsis, but the plot will place Barry Allen ending up in a parallel universe where there is another Flash, another Batman and a Supergirl.

The film stars Ezra Miller like Barry Allen/Flash, ben affleck like Batman, Michael Keaton like Batman, Sasha Calle like Supergirl, Ron Livingston like Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Antje Traue like Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon as General Zod.

Directed by Andy Muschietti and scripted by Christina Hodsonfrom a story of Joby Harold, the feature is scheduled to premiere on June 15, 2023 in Brazilian theaters. But what about you, what are your thoughts on all this? Leave your opinions in the comments below!

Follow the DC Legacy and learn more about DCnautas productions.

Listen to LegadoCast: