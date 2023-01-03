Galaxy S22 Ultra 256 GB goes on offer with 44% discount – Tecnoblog

Admin 9 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 5 Views

Launched in early 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra it is still Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartphone, but with a caveat: its price is already much lower, going for BRL 5,399 in the 256 GB version. That is, this is an excellent time to buy a premium cell phone for a much cheaper value.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Apps you should NEVER download on your phone

By downloading various apps on mobile phones, users can be exposed to various spyware and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved