Galaxy S22 Ultra 256 GB goes on offer with 44% discount – Tecnoblog

Launched in early 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra it is still Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartphone, but with a caveat: its price is already much lower, going for BRL 5,399 in the 256 GB version. That is, this is an excellent time to buy a premium cell phone for a much cheaper value.

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

The offer in question is available on Magazine Luiza’s virtual store for those who close the purchase by Pix. If you want to pay by credit card, you lose the 10% discount, but you have the option of paying in up to 10 installments of BRL 599.90 without interest.

Another highlight of this ad is the possibility of shipping with free shipping; check if your zip code is eligible. Also note that not all colors may be available at the distribution center closest to you: black is the best-selling color and tends to run out sooner. Just select another color and take advantage of the offer. 😉

📱 Galaxy S22 Ultra is the “big brother” of the line

With a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and internal space to store the S Pen, this Samsung smartphone doesn’t try to look small and is a cool option for those on the “bigger is better” team.

The design of this model is another point that also draws attention, as it differs from the rest of the line, with more rounded sides and flattened ends, in addition to not having any elevation in the area of ​​​​the rear cameras.

And speaking of cameras, here we have a 108 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide sensor and two telephoto lenses to take photos or record videos with 3x or 10x optical zoom. It is also possible to reach up to 100x with digital zoom, but the quality is considerably lower.

Inside, the device leaves nothing to be desired: we have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. That is, you will not have performance problems, apps will not be closed in the background, there will be no lack of space for your media or the need to be close to an outlet.

Finally, although these technologies are still not very widespread in Brazil, it is worth mentioning that the 5G mobile connection and the Wi-Fi 6 internet standard are already present in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, allowing it to reach high speeds for downloading and uploading data.

