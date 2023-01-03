Galaxy S23: leak indicates possible prices of Samsung’s new cell phone line

Samsung is expected to present the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra as its new top-of-the-line phones for 2023. Although it still does not comment on its upcoming releases, leaks from industry sources say what we can expect from the flagships. This Tuesday (03), new rumors talk about the possible price of the models. According to South Korean media Maekyung, the new cell phones will have the same prices as their predecessors. This would mean that the Galaxy S23 will start at US$799 (~R$4,289), while the Galaxy S23 Plus would be priced at US$999 (~R$5,359) and the Galaxy S23 Ultra would arrive from of US$ 1,199 (~R$ 6,968).

Of course, prices vary according to the storage capacity of the cell phones. The Galaxy S22 left the factory with the cheapest version equipped with 128 GB. Now, rumors indicate that Samsung may not launch this variant for the Galaxy S23 — at least in some countries — and have the standard model with 256 GB, as well as the S22 Ultra. It is worth remembering that the current generation arrived on the Brazilian market with the following prices: Galaxy S22: from R$ 5,999

Galaxy S22 Plus: from R$ 6,999

Galaxy S22 Ultra: from R$ 10,499

South Korean industry sources claim that the production of the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra will be more costly for Samsung. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a more expensive processor to produce than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — which, by the way, was manufactured by its own Foundry division — used in the Galaxy S22. This could mean that, if Samsung really decides to sell the new line at the same prices as its predecessors, manufacturer will generate lower profits in 2023. Samsung MX, the cellphone-focused division, saw revenue increase from ₩28.42 trillion in Q2 2022 to ₩32.21 trillion in Q3—an increase of 13.3%. On the other hand, the company’s operating profit fell from ₩3.36 trillion won in the 2nd quarter of last year to ₩3.24 trillion in the following quarter, that is, a decline of 3.6%.

The latest generation folding cell phones, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, have a direct impact on Samsung’s revenue growth, but given that their production costs are very high, the good results charge on net profit. Interestingly, Samsung seems to have reduced the sales expectation of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 — cell phones that should be launched in 2023. Rumors claim that these smartphones will have hardware evolutions that will increase their production costs, but so far , there is no concrete information about these devices.

(updated Jan 03, 2023 at 10:08 am)

Source link