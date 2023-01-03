Gerson can join a group that was successful in his second spells at Flamengo; remember five of them

Gerson is back at Flamengo. After a long imbroglio with Olympique de Marseille, from France, due to the values ​​of the transfer of the 25-year-old player, the French Club finally accepted the deal after a counter-proposal sent by Mengão. Therefore, the “Joker” returns to the Rio team after two years away from Gávea and ready to continue the story that was interrupted in 2021.

Gerson’s return has been the subject of much expectation from Nação fans, as he was decisive in winning the Copa Libertadores da América in 2019, under the command of Portuguese Jorge Jesus. The professional hopes to join other players who have made triumphant returns. Thus, Bolavip Brasil decided to remember five players who did well on their return to Flamengo. Check out:

1) Junior Baiano – 1996 to 1998

Despite being born in Feira de Santana, Bahia, Júnior Baiano’s entire base was at Flamengo. He rose to the professional ranks in 1989, remaining there until 1993. After passing through São Paulo and Weder Bremen, from Germany, the controversial defender returned to Rubro-Negro and had a great spell, managing to have good performances and being considered one of the best of his position in Brazil.

The recognition was so great that the defender, until then 28 years old was remembered by the coach of the Brazilian national team, Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo, and was one of the defenders chosen to represent Brazil in the 1998 World Cup, held and won by France. He formed the starting duo along with Aldair. In addition to them, Gonçalves and André Cruz were also called. Júnior Baiano even had a third spell, between 2004 and 2005, but it didn’t go so well.

2) Ibson – 2007 to 2009

Ibson was revealed by Mengão in 2003, but was traded to Porto, from Portugal, two years later. After two seasons at Clube Português, Mais Querido arranged his return. It was at this time that the player lived the best moment of his career. Playing at a high level, the midfielder won the Carioca Bicampeonato in 2008 and 2009 and the 2009 Brazilian Championship in his second spell.

3) Dejan Petkovic – 2009 to 2011

It’s hard to say which was Pet’s best passage in Flamengo. After all, both were brilliant. In the first, he was responsible for the anthological free-kick goal, at the end of the match against Vasco, which won the 2001 Carioca Championship title. when he returned to Mengão in 2009, at the age of 37, his second stint was also not behind the first.

That’s because he was among the two main names on the team in the 2009 Brazilian Championship title. Mengão’s dash, which managed to pass Palmeiras, who were practically champions, was impressive. The team was in 14th place, close to the relegation zone, but ended up lifting the cup. Pet’s climax in this Brasileirão was in the match with the leader himself, until then. In the middle of Antártica Park, the Serb scored an Olympic goal and scored another in an individual play.

4) Adriano Imperador – 2009 to 2010

Adriano came to football like a bombshell when he was revealed at Flamengo, in 2000. The striker was even called up to the Brazilian national team, in the same year, at just 18 years old. His talent, his physical stamina and his finishing with his left leg were impressive. So much so that he was traded the following year to Inter Milan, where he made history. It was there that he earned the nickname Emperor, in allusion to the Roman Emperor Hadrian.

If Pet was one of the big names in the 2009 Brasileirão campaign, Adriano was another. The Emperor decided several matches for Mengão and scored goals all over the place. It was no wonder that he ended the competition as the competition’s top scorer, along with Diego Tardelli, from Atlético Mineiro, with 19 goals. The following year he formed the attack duo with Vagner Love that became known as “O Império do Amor”.

5) Zico – 1985 to 1989

Couldn’t miss him. The greatest idol in the history of Flamengo. Galinho de Quintino returned to Mengão after being very successful in Italy, playing for Udinese. However, the second pass could not overcome the first when the star guided Mengão to the Brazilian Championships in 1980, 1982 and 1983, the Copa Libertadores da América and the Intercontinental Cup (today equivalent to the Club World Cup), in 1981.

Even so, the number 10 guided Flamengo to the controversial title of the 1987 Copa União. To this day, this competition is the subject of controversy and many argue about who was the true champion of that year, Clube Carioca or Sport. Before, Galinho showed the old way by scoring a hat-trick, on the eve of the 1986 World Cup, in the 4-1 defeat of Fluminense. The match marked Sócrates’ debut for Mengão.