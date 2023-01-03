Go in Faith arrives in 2023; meet the cast of the new plot

Vai na Fé will premiere soon on Globo and you need to know who is in the cast of the new soap opera

go in faith is a soap opera Rosane Svartman that will air on January 16th on Globo. Basically the plot will tell the story of Sol who will end up having his talent discovered by Theo while selling takeaway meals in downtown Rio de Janeiro.

The reality is that Theo has a serious reason behind his deed. The businessman will recommend the seller to be the backing vocalist for the singer in decline called Lui Lorenzo. Despite her religion, Sol will accept the proposal since her husband Carlão has been unemployed since the Covid-19 pandemic and they have a large family to support.

Sol will quickly gain fame after a video of him at one of the shows goes viral. And so her life will change from water to wine, her friends from the evangelical church will not enjoy the singer’s new profession, she will arouse the envy of Érika, another of Lui’s backing singers, speaking of the singer, he will be enchanted by Sol.

But, beyond all that, what can happen even for Sol will be meeting Ben again. His teenage love that ended up moving away after his father’s death. Ben is Theo’s best friend and his ulterior motive is right there. Theo wants Ben to end his marriage to Lumiar, who he has always been in love with.

After this summary of Vai na Fé, now come see who is who in the cast of the new plot:

Sheron Menezzes is Solange Carvalho (Sun)

Samuel de Assis is Benjamin Paixão (Ben)

Emílio Dantas is Theo Bragança

Carolina Dieckmann is Lumiar Campos Paixão

Che Moais is Carlos Alberto Carvalho (Carlão)

Bella Campos is Jennifer Carvalho

Elisa Lucinda is Marlene Carvalho

José Loreto is Lui Lorenzo Carmpos

Renata Sorrah is Wilma Campos

Regiane Alves is Clara Braganca

Caio Manhente is Rafael Bragança

Jean Paulo Campos is Yuri Maranhao

Gabriel Contente is Otávio (Tato)

Jonathan Haagensen is Ofeu

Zé Carlos Machado is Fabio Campos

Claudia Ohana is Dora Campos

Letícia Salles is Erika

Orlando Caldeira is Anthony Verão

Luis Lobianco is Vitinho

Marcos Veras is Simas

Carla Cristina Cardoso is Bruna Ferreira

Mc Cabelinho is Hugo

Clara Moneke is Kate Ferreira

Henrique Barreira is Fred

Clara Serrão is beautiful

Bruno Padilha is Emílio de Alcântara Azevedo

Priscila Steinman is Vitória de Alcântara Azevedo

Alano Oliveira is DJ Cidão

azzy is ivy

Lucas Oradovschi is Jairo

Tati Villela is Naira

Flora Camolese is Bia

Nathália Costa is Meire

Miguel Emidio is Eric

Laiza Santos is Alice

Neyde Braga is Neide

Waldopiano is Joel

Zé Wendell is Charles Pierre

Manu Estevão is Duda

Nego Ney is Gil

Lipe Rodrigues is Bryan

SPECIAL PARTICIPATIONS

Deborah Secco, Otávio Augusto, Rafa Kaliman (Gisela), Diego Montez (Willian Carneiro), Fernando Sampaio, among others.

Check out a video of this cast:

Warn that there’s a soap opera coming with a perfect cast! ✨ #VaiNaFé pic.twitter.com/UETYjTzvjc — TV Globo 📺 (@tvglobo) December 31, 2022