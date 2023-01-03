Go in Faith arrives in 2023; meet the cast of the new plot

Vai na Fé will premiere soon on Globo and you need to know who is in the cast of the new soap opera
go in faith is a soap opera Rosane Svartman that will air on January 16th on Globo. Basically the plot will tell the story of Sol who will end up having his talent discovered by Theo while selling takeaway meals in downtown Rio de Janeiro.
The reality is that Theo has a serious reason behind his deed. The businessman will recommend the seller to be the backing vocalist for the singer in decline called Lui Lorenzo. Despite her religion, Sol will accept the proposal since her husband Carlão has been unemployed since the Covid-19 pandemic and they have a large family to support.
Sol will quickly gain fame after a video of him at one of the shows goes viral. And so her life will change from water to wine, her friends from the evangelical church will not enjoy the singer’s new profession, she will arouse the envy of Érika, another of Lui’s backing singers, speaking of the singer, he will be enchanted by Sol.
But, beyond all that, what can happen even for Sol will be meeting Ben again. His teenage love that ended up moving away after his father’s death. Ben is Theo’s best friend and his ulterior motive is right there. Theo wants Ben to end his marriage to Lumiar, who he has always been in love with.
After this summary of Vai na Fé, now come see who is who in the cast of the new plot:
Sheron Menezzes is Solange Carvalho (Sun)
Samuel de Assis is Benjamin Paixão (Ben)
Emílio Dantas is Theo Bragança
Carolina Dieckmann is Lumiar Campos Paixão
Che Moais is Carlos Alberto Carvalho (Carlão)
Bella Campos is Jennifer Carvalho
Elisa Lucinda is Marlene Carvalho
José Loreto is Lui Lorenzo Carmpos
Renata Sorrah is Wilma Campos
Regiane Alves is Clara Braganca
Caio Manhente is Rafael Bragança
Jean Paulo Campos is Yuri Maranhao
Gabriel Contente is Otávio (Tato)
Jonathan Haagensen is Ofeu
Zé Carlos Machado is Fabio Campos
Claudia Ohana is Dora Campos
Letícia Salles is Erika
Orlando Caldeira is Anthony Verão
Luis Lobianco is Vitinho
Marcos Veras is Simas
Carla Cristina Cardoso is Bruna Ferreira
Mc Cabelinho is Hugo
Clara Moneke is Kate Ferreira
Henrique Barreira is Fred
Clara Serrão is beautiful
Bruno Padilha is Emílio de Alcântara Azevedo
Priscila Steinman is Vitória de Alcântara Azevedo
Alano Oliveira is DJ Cidão
azzy is ivy
Lucas Oradovschi is Jairo
Tati Villela is Naira
Flora Camolese is Bia
Nathália Costa is Meire
Miguel Emidio is Eric
Laiza Santos is Alice
Neyde Braga is Neide
Waldopiano is Joel
Zé Wendell is Charles Pierre
Manu Estevão is Duda
Nego Ney is Gil
Lipe Rodrigues is Bryan
SPECIAL PARTICIPATIONS
Deborah Secco, Otávio Augusto, Rafa Kaliman (Gisela), Diego Montez (Willian Carneiro), Fernando Sampaio, among others.
Check out a video of this cast:
Warn that there’s a soap opera coming with a perfect cast! ✨ #VaiNaFé pic.twitter.com/UETYjTzvjc
— TV Globo 📺 (@tvglobo) December 31, 2022
