Golden Globes 2023 Announces Presenters

The first block of presenters for the 2023 Golden Globes was announced. The ceremony celebrates great film and TV productions.

The list features names like: Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Ana Gasteyer, colman sunday, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash and Tracy Morgan.

Films

best drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
elvis
The Fabelmans
tar
Top Gun: Maverick

best drama actress

Cate Blanchett, Tar
Olivia ColmanEmpire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle WilliamsThe Fabelmans

best drama actor

Austin ButlerElvis
Brendan FraserThe Whale
Hugh JackmanThe Son
Bill NighyLiving
Jeremy PopeThe Inspection

Best Comedy or Musical Film

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot RobbieBabylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma ThompsonGood Luck to YouLeo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere at Once

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam DriverRuido Branco
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

best animation

Pinocchio by Guilherme del Toro
inu-oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order
Red: Growing up is a Beast

Best non-English language film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Netherlands/France/Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)

best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad PittBabylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
Eddie Redmayne, The Night Nurse

best director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

best screenplay

Todd Field, Tar
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah PolleyWomen Talking
Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

best soundtrack

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans

best original song

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa – Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
Naatu Naatu – RRR

Series

drama series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
The House of the Dragon
ozark
Severance

Drama Series Actress

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria

Drama Series Actor

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin CostnerYellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob OdenkirkBetter Call Saul
Adam ScottSeverance

Musical or comedy series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wandinha

Musical or comedy series actress

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wandinha
Jean Smart, Hacks

Musical or Comedy Actor

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve MartinOnly Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen WhiteThe Bear

Supporting Actress in a Musical, Comedy or Drama

Elizabeth DebickiThe Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia GarnerOzark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Supporting Actor in a Musical, Comedy or Drama

John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan PryceThe Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James WilliamsAbbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

Limited series, anthology or made-for-TV motion picture

black bird
Dahmer: An American Cannibal
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus

limited series actress

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda SeyfriedThe Dropout

Actor for limited series

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, In the Name of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer: An American Cannibal
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Limited Series Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, In the Name of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer: An American Cannibal
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor for Limited Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer: An American Cannibal
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

