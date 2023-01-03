Golden Globes 2023 Announces Presenters

The first block of presenters for the 2023 Golden Globes was announced. The ceremony celebrates great film and TV productions.

The list features names like: Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Ana Gasteyer, colman sunday, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash and Tracy Morgan.

Films

best drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

elvis

The Fabelmans

tar

Top Gun: Maverick

best drama actress

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Olivia ColmanEmpire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle WilliamsThe Fabelmans

best drama actor

Austin ButlerElvis

Brendan FraserThe Whale

Hugh JackmanThe Son

Bill NighyLiving

Jeremy PopeThe Inspection

Best Comedy or Musical Film

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot RobbieBabylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma ThompsonGood Luck to YouLeo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere at Once

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam DriverRuido Branco

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

best animation

Pinocchio by Guilherme del Toro

inu-oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order

Red: Growing up is a Beast

Best non-English language film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Netherlands/France/Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad PittBabylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Eddie Redmayne, The Night Nurse

best director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

best screenplay

Todd Field, Tar

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah PolleyWomen Talking

Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

best soundtrack

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

best original song

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

Naatu Naatu – RRR

Series

drama series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The House of the Dragon

ozark

Severance

Drama Series Actress

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Drama Series Actor

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin CostnerYellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob OdenkirkBetter Call Saul

Adam ScottSeverance

Musical or comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wandinha

Musical or comedy series actress

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wandinha

Jean Smart, Hacks

Musical or Comedy Actor

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve MartinOnly Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen WhiteThe Bear

Supporting Actress in a Musical, Comedy or Drama

Elizabeth DebickiThe Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia GarnerOzark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Supporting Actor in a Musical, Comedy or Drama

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan PryceThe Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James WilliamsAbbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Limited series, anthology or made-for-TV motion picture

black bird

Dahmer: An American Cannibal

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

limited series actress

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda SeyfriedThe Dropout

Actor for limited series

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, In the Name of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer: An American Cannibal

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Limited Series Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, In the Name of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer: An American Cannibal

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor for Limited Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer: An American Cannibal

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy