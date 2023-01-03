Google Maps lets you locate people and objects

One of the most used tools today for location is Google Maps. It was established in 2005, and since then it has been helping users to find locations accurately. This is because the service has maps, satellite images and indication of directions, in addition to other features.
With the latest update, navigators are able to calculate the duration of a trip by selecting the type of transport and even locating a person or item. We separate in this article how to use Google Maps to track something important.
Over time, new tools have been added to Google Maps
In addition to all the features already described, Google Maps has a tool that can be very useful: locating people. This location technology allows you to find people and even lost packages over the internet, and can be a great option when used responsibly.
To use Google Maps to track something important, just follow a few simple steps:
- Initially, you need to access the location history of the person you want to find. Then select the desired time frame and all the destinations visited by the person so that you can analyze it.
- In the next step, you must use the zoom to observe the places on the paths she passed. In addition, you can also see the details of the places that appeared, to confirm if in fact the person has been there.
- In addition to available images, Google Maps offers an information box about the location in question. But remember one important detail: all this information only appears to mutual friends. To check this, you can select the “My Friends” tab and choose which of them you want to check the route.
- Now we know we can calculate routes, check travel time, and locate lost friends or purchases with Google Maps. But remember that this tool should be used with common sense.