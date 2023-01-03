Google Maps lets you locate people and objects

One of the most used tools today for location is Google Maps. It was established in 2005, and since then it has been helping users to find locations accurately. This is because the service has maps, satellite images and indication of directions, in addition to other features.

With the latest update, navigators are able to calculate the duration of a trip by selecting the type of transport and even locating a person or item. We separate in this article how to use Google Maps to track something important.

Over time, new tools have been added to Google Maps

In addition to all the features already described, Google Maps has a tool that can be very useful: locating people. This location technology allows you to find people and even lost packages over the internet, and can be a great option when used responsibly.

To use Google Maps to track something important, just follow a few simple steps: