“Gossip Girl”: Georgina reveals whereabouts of Serena and Dan after the end of the series

“Gossip Girl” is giving fans what they wanted with its new season. In the episode that was made available last Thursday (29) on HBO Max, we had the long-awaited return of Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg). The villain appeared to shake the lives of the residents of the Upper East Side and immediately kidnapped the teacher Kate keller (Tavi Gevinson) and revealed what happened to serene (Blake Lively) and Dan (Penn Badgley) after the original series ended.

Georgina takes her victim to a penthouse in Brookly Heights. There, she says that the property belongs to the couple who starred in the first version of the plot. In addition, the socialite releases that the duo is still married and had a child, confessing that she usually invades the lovebirds’ home to terrorize them for pure entertainment.

Georgina has been breaking into Serena and Dan’s house for years

“They fired their employees when they thought someone was breaking into the house. At first they thought it was the doorman. But when they came back, they had cameras everywhere,” he said. She then revealed: “I had my son doctor the footage. So now they’re bringing in a paranormal expert. They have no idea I’m their poltergeist,” she joked.

Georgina also confessed that she has been a weapon against Dan and Serena for about five/six years. The young woman reported that, at first, she disappeared with some socks, stirred in the blender… But, soon after, she started to do more serious pranks, such as replacing oat milk with whole dairy products, since she knows that their son is lactose intolerant.

Understand why Georgina blackmails Kate Keller

We later find out that she kidnapped Kate Keller so that the teacher would ruin her parents’ wedding. Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty). When she refuses to do this, Georgina blackmails her and says that she will report her to the police because she knows that she is the same person behind the new Blog Girl.

New episodes of “Gossip Girl” are available every Thursday on the HBO Max streaming service.