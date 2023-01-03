Grêmio football director does not rule out the return of Grohe and Douglas Costa

The significant hiring of Luis Suarez put Grêmio in the spotlight in the transfer market. According to the director of football, Antônio Brum, in an interview with the Repórter Esportivo program, on Rádio Guaíba, Tricolor sees the squad well on its way, but it can still make new moves.

Always targets of questions from the fans, goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe and midfielder Douglas Costa are not discarded. About the goalkeeper, a grêmio idol, Brum guaranteed that it is not possible to close the doors to a player of that stature.

“We can never rule it out, it has a history with the club, but there was nothing in that sense, we didn’t make a proposal”. He belongs to Al Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia, and left the grêmio team in 2019.

With Douglas Costa, Grêmio met on Thursday last week. The request came from the player. In the top hat’s assessment, the chat was just approximation. “It was just an informal conversation, he does want to return to the club, but he has nothing more than that”.

Who has advanced negotiations is striker Michael. However, the player awaits the release of the FIFA transferban, which is preventing Al Hilal from signing. “We want to count on this player, but we don’t have any news about the punishment, but let’s wait for something new to happen in January”. Michael is a request from Renato. On the exits tab, the Colombian Campable has been receiving polls. However, nothing has progressed, confirms the leader.





