Gymkhana and DC Shoes pilot Ken Block dies aged 55

American pilot Ken Block, 55, died on Monday. In addition to his rallying career, Block was also known for his stunt work in the Gymkhana video series, co-founding DC Shoes and later Hoonigan. He couldn’t resist a car accident snowmobile (snowmobile) in Utah, United States.

Born Kenneth Paul Block, he was driving his Rancho when it overturned on a steep hill and the vehicle fell on him. Authorities declared the death at the scene. due to the injuries sustained in the accident.

The pilot’s latest publications on Instagram even showed the location with all the vehicles covered in snow. He had marked out the runway for the snowmobile few days ago.

went to Hoonigan Race Division, the rally team in which Block was also a co-founder, which announced the passing of the driver late on Monday night.

“It is with our deepest regret that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. He is most importantly a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed,” he added.

Ken Block’s worldwide fame came with the Gymkhana video series. His breathtaking, radical maneuvers, whether because of the obstacles faced with the car sliding sideways, or because of the megalomaniacal production in the most diverse places in the world, went viral dozens of times from the video Gymkhana 2, which went viral in 2009.

Ken Block’s videos not only inspired a new generation of drivers, he also changed the landscape of motorsport videos with his style and technique. In addition to millions of views on YouTube, he has won The Gymkhana Files series on Amazon Prime Video.

Ken Block made his career in rally competitions in the United States, where he started competing in 2005, one year after selling DC Shoes to Quiksilver. In fact, in 2022, Block was runner-up in the North American rally championship aboard a Hyundai i20 WRC. His wife, Lucy, and daughter, Lia, also participated in the competition.

It also had participations in the World Rally Championship (WRC), in the Global Rallycross, in the Americas Rallycross and in the European Rallycross and World Rallycross championships. still been in Brazil in 2013, competing as a rallycross driver at the X Games in Foz do Iguaçu, stage of the Global RallyCross Championship. He also took advantage of the season in Brazil to launch the Fiesta in Brazil.

But it was aboard Ford cars, which he started driving from 2010 after three years with Subaru, that he gained fame. He has used Fiesta, Mustang, F-150 and even Escort in his videos. More recently he had become a driver for Audi, where he would even help develop electric cars.

