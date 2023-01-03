Hair: 8 hairstyles that will be trending this year (and we’re sure you’ll love it) – Hair

The year has barely started and we are already ‘flooded’ with the news that Beauty will bring us. After we’ve shared here the Beauty and wellness trends for 2023, sports, cuts and hair colors that are going to be a hit, the time has come to reveal the hairstyles that you won’t want to stop using.

This year, we expect to see a harmony between the old and new. We’ll be seeing iconic looks from the 70’s and 2000’s, as well as trying out fun new styles well known from TikTok. Curious? The best thing is to keep reading to find out about the main hairstyle trends for 2023, as well as photos of inspiration for each style.

super slick

@dayaruci

the slick hair it will once again be one of the trend hairstyles, with the only difference being that you want even more slick. So, it’s time to pull and tighten the strands (even) more, whatever style it is: ponytail, half-up or the classic bun. Without a doubt, it is an elegant and ‘perfect’ hairstyle, but without looking old-fashioned and that gives the look a lot of style.

Deep side risk

@jennakristina

The risk on the side has never been well accepted by recent generations, but in 2023 it will have its moment of stardom. The trend began to be seen little by little, first on the red carpets and on magazine covers, now we already see it in the looks of celebrities and influencers. Whether you like it or hate it, the truth is that it gives an instant touch of glamor to your look.

‘Micro Braids’

@ninapark

Thin braids were super popular in the 2000s and have recently been revived by celebrities like Laura Harrier, Zoë Kravitz and Alicia Keys. Micro braids are smaller, thinner and individual braids and the great advantage of this hairstyle is that there are endless possibilities for different hairstyles.

blow out

@ryanrichman

The fluffy, voluminous ‘straight out’ hair trend is making waves across TikTok and will continue into 2023. The ’70s-inspired look is an authentic hair explosion that creates a look that’s light and full of movement. The key to keeping it fluffy and toned at all times is to use a dry shampoo, which will help add volume and dry out the oils that weigh down your hair.

bun 2000s

@allanface

Get ready because the 2000s bun is back and it’s perfect for partying. Yes, simple and traditional buns are always in fashion, but this year the most ‘worked’ hairstyles, from disheveled looks to the most sculpted, will be some of the favorite styles for parties and ceremonies. Are you going to have a wedding or baptism in 2023? Here’s a good suggestion.

high ponytail

@gregoryrussellhair

Ever heard of a ponytail? facelifting? It’s true, in addition to putting your hair up in style, it also helps to rejuvenate your face. The key for this style to work is to keep the lift at the root at the crown to add some volume and smooth out the lines of the face, making it look taller. And the best thing is that you can wear this hairstyle in different ways: straight, with waves, braids or even twisted, to give it a more ‘fun‘ to the look.

disco curls

@daniellepriano

‘Disco curls’ are a retro style from the late 70s, but which promises to conquer hair in 2023. This trend is all about volume and definition of curls, especially around the face. It is a perfect hairstyle for all hair types. Those with straight strands will need a narrower curling iron and those who already have curls will only need to enhance their natural texture.

Ballet Buns

@gregoryrussellhair

Elegant buns in the traditional ballet style will also be one of the favorite hairstyles of 2023. Despite being a more specific and classic look, it can be worn for any occasion and is perfect for all hair types and textures. Depending on the back of the head you choose, it will give you a different style adapted to the situation: high, low or directly in the middle.

Already looking forward to trying them all? Check out, in the gallery below, more than 40 inspirations with the hairstyles that will be successful this year: