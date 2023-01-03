Harry Potter: movies can win reboots with new actors

the faithrank Harry Potter may get a reboot in the coming years. The project can reimagine the main series films and even cast new actors, even changing the trio Emma Watson (Hermione), Rupert Grint (Ron) and Daniel Radcliffe (Harry).

The information was disclosed last week by a person identified as “WDW Pro”, who is an entertainment analyst, and was replicated by vehicles such as IGN India. According to WDW Pro, Warner Bros. is considering remaking feature films for a new generation and taking into account more current issues.

The first film based on the book series (The philosopher’s Stone) was released 22 years ago, while the last one (The Deathly Hallows Part 2) hit theaters 12 years ago.

WDW Pro had a video chat with youtuber Valliant Renegade (video above) and talked more about the story. Without giving too many details, he said that despite trusting the source, The alleged Harry Potter reboot should be treated as a rumor. Valliant Renegade, who said he received the information from the same person, said that everything is in the discussion phase and that there is still no decision.

“It’s not just the DC universe that needs a reboot. [da Warner Bros.]but it is very likely that the universe of Harry Potter also. Internally, Warner calls the Wizarding Division franchise[somethinglikeMagicDivisioninPortuguese”explainedWDWPro[algocomoDivisãodeMagiaemportuguês”explicouWDWPro

The entertainment analyst also said that there would be no more spin-off productions. Fantastic Beastsbut rather from the main film series.

More Harry Potter series and movies

The rumor is not entirely in contrast with the ideas of David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. At the end of last year, during a conference, he suggested that the company will continue to explore franchises under the “umbrella” of the brand. Kicking it up, he recalled that Warner has been without taking advantage of some of these famous intellectual properties for some time.

“We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven’t made a Harry Potter movie in 15 years. DC movies and Harry Potter movies brought a lot of profit to Warner Bros. over the last 25 years. One of the great advantages we have, House of the Dragonis an example of this with game of Thrones. We also still have the rights to make Lord of the Rings movies,” he quoted.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, also spoke about Harry Potter content elsewhere. Despite pointing out that at the moment no series of the little witch are being produced, this is a possibility that actually exists for the future.