HBO Max removes hundreds of Looney Tunes shorts from streaming service

THE HBO Max surprised its users and removed from its catalog more than 16 seasons of Looney Tunes, one of the most classic animations from Warner Bros. at all times. With almost 100 years of history, production was for many years the flagship of WBbut now the company doesn’t seem to know what to do with the design.

according to the page The Cartoon Newsthe animation had about 511 episodes on HBO Max, which have now been restricted to just 225 productions of the remaining 15 seasons on the platform.

Looney Tunes has more than half of its episodes removed from HBO Max

Since the arrival of David Zaslav as CEO of Warner/Discovery, the company has had numerous changes. Apart from the withdrawal of Looney Tunes episodes, the producer announced the end of Discovery and HBO Max which will merge into a single group streaming service. In addition, the company also announced a complete overhaul of the DCEU, which will now be called DCU and will undergo a general reboot with the arrival of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Another controversial subject was the cancellation of several productions, including the recently confirmed Man of Steel 2, the Batgirl film and the third Wonder Woman solo feature by Gal Gadot.

New changes anger Warner fans

the withdrawal of Looney Tunes of HBO Max is just one more of the controversies of the Warner/Discovery, which has been pissing off their fans. Among all the changes, the cancellation of Henry Cavill’s second film as Superman, which had been confirmed a few weeks earlier, certainly became the company’s worst decision.

Furthermore, what is worrying fans is the future of HBO Max, which has one of the best catalogs among streamings. Many platform subscribers were concerned, especially with the possibility of more productions being removed from their catalogue.

Watch the trailer for Looney Tunes Cartoons, one of the great successes of animation