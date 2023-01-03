He played in the World Cup in Qatar and is now back in São Paulo

Player is back in São Paulo

January 03, 2023 · 09:30 am

The São Paulo players will have many challenges this season, and the pressure from the fans has everything to be one of the complicating factors for the athletes, this is due to the results of the São Paulo team in recent years, which has not raised a title of great relevance for a long time. .

With an eye on having a good season in 2023, Rogério Ceni already trains his team to be prepared for the season, in addition to physical training, which is important to avoid injuries, the team trains the tactical part, in order to have many variations and surprise opponents when the games start.

The team presented itself with news for the season, many players arriving and others leaving, the idea is to have a more competitive team, capable of winning titles, but without spending much, with the objective of providing a competitive team for coach Rogério Ceni.

In addition to the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Junior, which only has under 20 players, the first professional challenge for the São Paulo team will be the Campeonato Paulista, but to prepare the team has scheduled a friendly with Guarani. The team has many reinforcements for next season. Coach Rogério Ceni wants to be champion again in 2023, after a year without achievements.

tree back

After the dispute of the World Cup in Qatar, Robert Arboleda returns to São Paulo to prepare for another season in the tricolor of São Paulo, the player is seen as one of the key pieces of the squad commanded by Rogério Ceni and should be an absolute starter in 2023 .