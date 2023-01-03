Hideo Kojima says his games aren’t understood at launch

Hideo Kojima is considered a visionary in the video game industry, and perhaps because of this, some of his creations are not fully understood at launch.

The developer mentioned Metal Gear as the main example, but it also happened in Death Stranding.

“When we released Metal Gear, which is about avoiding confrontation, almost nobody understood. Ditto for Snatcher, which introduced action in an adventure title, as well as Boktai, a portable game to be enjoyed outside (your home) with a solar sensor, and recently, Death Stranding, which is all about connection and delivery.”

Declared.

“Overall, it takes three to five years for them to be recognized and reassessed.”

At the moment, Kojima is busy with Death Stranding 2, where he will return as director, writer and producer.

We know it will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 at launch, and the graphics engine From above (Originally developed at Guerrilla Games) will return.

Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) Lea Seydoux (007: No Time To Die), Elle Fanning (The Law of the Night), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2), and Troy Baker (The Last of Us) are confirmed in the main cast.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is available with several new elements compared to the original game, including brand new story missions.

From the legendary director Hideo Kojimaa genre-defying experience emerges, even greater in the Director’s Cut.

In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a passage between the living and the dead, resulting in grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the ruined world scarred by a desolate society.

Playing as Sam Bridges, your mission is to bring hope to humanity by connecting the survivors of a devastated America.

Will you be able to put this shattered world back together, one step at a time?