Highlights of the program from January 3rd to 8th

O Telecine starts 2023 with great launches. “The Man from the North”, starring Alexander Skarsgård (“The Legend of Tarzan”), is the first Super Premiere of the year. The film hits streaming this Thursday (the 5th) and airs on Telecine Premium on Saturday (the 7th). The Telecine channels also show “Noites de Paris”, nominated for the Golden Bear, and “Pluft – O Fantasminha”, the first Brazilian children’s live action filmed in 3D. Check below the main highlights from January 3rd to 8th.

TELECINE HIGHLIGHTS – FROM JANUARY 3 TO 8

SUPER PREMIERE – ”The Man from the North”

A sure-fire title on the Best Films of 2022 lists, with over 25 award nominations, “The Man from the North” is the first Super Premiere of the year. Available in streaming from Thursday (the 5th), the film will air on Telecine Premium on Saturday (the 7th), at 10 pm, and on Telecine Pipoca on Sunday (the 8th), at 8 pm.

Based on the Nordic legend of Amleth (which inspired William Shakespeare’s Hamlet), the film tells the story of a young prince who, after witnessing his father’s murder at the hands of his own uncle, and seeing his mother and kingdom taken by the murderer , runs away and begins to live like a Viking. Years later, as an adult, he returns determined to do justice.

Directed by Robert Eggers (from “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse”), the star cast of “Man from the North” includes names like Alexander Skarsgård (“The Legend of Tarzan”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“ The Queen’s Gambit”), Ethan Hawke (“Boyhood”), Nicole Kidman (“Introducing the Richards”), Claes Bang (“Millennium – The Girl in the Spider’s Web”), Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”) and Björk (“Dancing in the Dark”).

The Man from the North (2022) (131′)

On streaming, on the 5th. On Telecine Premium, on the 7th, and on Telecine Pipoca, on the 8th.

Synopsis: Prince Amleth’s family and kingdom are brutally ripped from his hands after a coup by his uncle. Years later, he returns seeking revenge and justice.

Director: Robert Eggers

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe

Genre: Action

Rating: 18 years old

TUESDAY – PREMIERE: ”Paris Nights”





Starring Charlotte Gainsbourg (“Nymphomaniac”) and with Emmanuelle Béart (“8 Women”) in the cast, the drama “Noites de Paris” premieres at Telecine Cult on Tuesday, the 3rd, at 10 pm. The film, directed by Mikhaël Hers (“Montparnasse”), takes place in the French capital, in 1981, and tells the story of Elisabeth, a middle-aged woman who, after being left by her husband, needs to go back to work to support the house and two teenage children. She gets a job on a late-night radio show, where she meets Talulah, a troubled teenager she decides to take in. With them, the girl experiences the warmth of a family for the first time and her free spirit has a strong influence on the dynamics of the house. The film competed for the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2022.

Paris Nights (2022) (111′)

At Telecine Cult, on the 3rd, at 22h. And streaming how, when and where you want.

Synopsis: Newly divorced, Elisabeth needs to raise the children alone. Close to the 1981 elections, she gets a job on a night radio station and meets a young woman who changes her life.

Director: Mikhael Hers

Cast: Charlotte Gainsbourg, Noée Abita, Quito Richter

Genre: Drama

Rating: 14 years old

WEDNESDAY – PREMIERE: ”The Vigilantes”

The night of Wednesday, January 4th will be marked by a lot of action with the premiere of “As Vigilantes” on Telecine Premium. In the film starring Vanessa Hudgens (“High School Musical”), waitress Joey (Kiersey Clemons) joins a gang of women led by Beatrice (Vanessa Hudgens) and Regina (Alexandra Shipp), after being the victim of sexual violence. All the women who form the group, called The Cherry Bombers, have been victims of some form of male aggression and they seek revenge in a society marked by misogyny and police corruption.

The Watchers (2021) (101′)

On Telecine Premium, on the 4th, at 10 pm. And streaming anytime, anywhere.

Synopsis: Victim of sexual violence, Joey joins a gang made up of women. Seeking justice, they face misogyny by fighting a dangerous group of men.

Director: Eamon O’rourke

Cast: Alexandra Shipp, Ezra Miller, Kiersey Clemons, Luke Hemsworth, Vanessa Hudgens

Genre: Action

Rating: 14 years old

THURSDAY – Special Robert Duvall

With seven Oscar nominations and a statuette for Best Actor in 1984 (for the film “Tender Mercies”), in addition to six nominations and four trophies at the Golden Globes, Robert Duvall is honored on Thursday, the 5th, at Telecine Cult. Starting at 4 pm, the channel shows a special with five films starring him, in sequence. “The Godfather – Part II”.

Special Robert Duval

At Telecine Cult, on the 5th, from 4 pm. And streaming anytime, anywhere.

Days of Thunder (1990) (105′)

Synopsis: Cole is a young stock car driver who aims to win the world tournament. But his life changes when he has an accident and falls in love with a doctor.

Director: Tony Scott

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall, Tom Cruise

Genre: Action

Free classification

True Grit (1969) (128′)

Synopsis: Sheriff Rooster is hired by Mattie Ross to kill her father’s killer. They are followed by a bounty hunter, who also wants the criminal’s head.

Director: Henry Hathaway

Cast: Glen Campbell, John Wayne, Kim Darby

Genre: Western

Rating: 14 years old

Joe Kidd (1972) (87′)

Synopsis: Joe Kidd receives a proposal from farmer Frank to fight Chama, a Mexican revolutionary. Previously reluctant, Joe accepts the mission after being robbed by the outlaw.

Director: John Sturges

Cast: Clint Eastwood, John Saxon, Robert Duvall

Genre: Western

Rating: 12 years

The Godfather (1972) (175′)

Synopsis: Don Corleone is head of one of New York’s most respected mob families. Upon suffering an attack, his heirs seek to keep their father’s honor intact.

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, James Caan, Marlon Brando, Richard S. Castellano, Robert Duvall

Genre: Drama

Rating: 14 years old

The Godfather Part II (1974) (198′)

Synopsis: In the early 20th century, Vito Corleone struggles to make a living. Years later, his legacy passes to his son Michael, who wants to expand the family business.

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Robert DeNiro, Robert Duvall

Genre: Drama

Rating: 14 years old

FRIDAY – PREMIERE ”Pride and Prejudice”

One of Telecine Touch’s most beloved films, “Pride and Prejudice” is back on the channel. With a script based on the book of the same name by Jane Austen, the film follows the story of five sisters of an English family of rural aristocrats – Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), Jane (Rosamund Pike), Lydia (Jena Malone), Mary (Talulah Riley) and Kitty (Carey Mulligan) – dealing with issues of marriage, morality and prejudice.

Pride And Prejudice (2005) (123′)

On Telecine Touch, on the 6th, at 10 pm. And streaming anytime, anywhere.

Synopsis: Mrs. Bennet wishes to marry off his daughters to good matches. When a rich man arrives in town, Jane falls in love with him, while Elizabeth meets snobbish Mr. Darcy.

Director: Joe Wright

Cast: Donald Sutherland, Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen

Genre: Romance

Free classification

SATURDAY – ”The Powerful Boss Boy” double program

On Saturday, the 7th, there’s fun for the whole family with the Double Program “The Powerful Boss”. From 8:10 pm, Telecine Fun shows, in sequence, the two films of the franchise.

”The Boss Boss” double program

At Telecine Fun, on the 7th, at 20:10. And streaming anytime, anywhere.

The Boss Baby (2017) (97′)

Synopsis: Tim needs to share parental attention with his new brother. When he discovers the baby is smart, they bond and together they go on a quest to save the world.

Director: Tom McGrath

Voices: Alec Baldwin, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Miles Bakshi, Steve Buscemi, Tobey Maguire

Genre: Animation

Free classification

The Boss Baby 2: The Family Business (2021) (104′)

Synopsis: Tim and Ted have grown into adults and grown apart. However, the arrival of a new boss baby will make them get closer and work as a family.

Director: Tom McGrath

Voices: Alec Baldwin, Amy Sedaris, James Marsden

Genre: Animation

Free classification

SUNDAY – PREMIERE ”Pluft – The Phantom”

The biggest Brazilian children’s production arrives at Telecine Premium to liven up the holidays. On Sunday, the 8th, “Pluft – O Fantasminha”, the first Brazilian children’s feature shot in 3D, opens. Directed by Rosane Svartman, the film is an adaptation of the work of Maria Clara Machado for cinema, and tells the story of the friendship between Pluft (Nicolas Cruz), a ghost who is scared to death of people, and the girl Maribel (Lolla Belli). . When she is kidnapped by the Pirate Perna de Pau (Juliano Cazarré), the two need to fight the villain with the help of the sailors Sebastião (Arthur Aguiar), João (Lucas Salles) and Julião (Hugo Germano).

Pluft – The Little Ghost (2022) (87′)

On Telecine Premium, on the 8th, at 20:20. And streaming anytime, anywhere.

Synopsis: Living on an island, Pluft is a ghost who is scared to death of people. When a girl is kidnapped by a pirate, the two form a bond and fight the villain.

Director: Rosane Svartman

Cast: Arthur Aguiar, Juliano Cazarré, Nicolas Cruz

Genre: Action

Free classification