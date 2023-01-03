‘Horns’ begin to develop on woman’s head and leave doctors baffled

A woman in India is asking for help after strokes hornlike have started to develop in your head into “unbearable pain”.

Apparently, Mimiya Bai left doctors “confused” with his condition, which began 3 years ago.

The 60-year-old woman is now awaiting treatment and in consultation with senior doctors. However, her illness was described as “beyond medical understanding”.

If surgery was offered, Mimiya would not have conditions to meet the costs and she is appealing to the Indian government for help.

The Doctor. Abhishek Jain believes that Mimiya’s disease is known as siliceous horn.

It can arise anywhere on the body and is curable and treatable with surgery, says Abhishek.

Mimiya revealed that people didn’t believe her when she first told her about her “horns” and were “surprised” when they saw her.

Speaking to the New Indian newspaper, Mimiya said that “no one knows the physical and mental pain” that she faces.

His family was also “shaken” by the situation.

“The doctors advised us to visit top specialists in the city, but we are unable due to financial needs,” he said.

Fonte: Metro UK