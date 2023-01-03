House of the Dragon Writer Has Great News for Fans About Season 2

the second season of House of the Dragon was confirmed earlier this year, and given all the criticism the series has been suffering since the airing of the last few episodes, fans will no doubt expect great things from this coming year.

But as confirmed by the screenwriters themselves, the plot ‘Blood and Cheese’one of the most feared among fans, will be adapted for the screens of HBO.

Understand everything below.

Blood and Cheese will be adapted into House of the Dragon

For those who don’t remember, House of the Dragon is a prequel series in which it tells the events of House Targaryen before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). However, the content seen in the production is not an HBO creation, but an adaptation of the book. Fire & Blood.

And for this second year of the series, the writers confirmed the Variety that we will see the plot of ‘Blood and Cheese’, one of the largest views in the book. For those who don’t know, blood and cheese are the nicknames given to two assassins in this universe.

After the death of Lucerys, one of the sons of Rhaenyraby the hands of aemond (Ewan Mitchell), the assassins are tasked with devising a plan of revenge at the behest of daemon (Matt Smith). The latter finally requiredan eye for an eye, a son for a son.”

Sara Hessone of the main screenwriters of House of the Dragonsays “we are currently writing the final episode of season two. I don’t think you will be disappointed.”

Without a doubt, this event will be quite violent, and fans will be looking forward to it being something big and again not disappointing. At the end of the first season of House of the Dragonthe series was heavily criticized for decisions coming from the showrunners, similar to what happened in game of Thrones.

the second season of House of the Dragon still has no release date.

Check out the trailer for HBO’s House of the Dragon

The first season of House of the Dragon is available for viewing at HBO Max.