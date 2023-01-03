How does the futuristic weapon that ‘captured’ the drone in Lula’s possession work?

A futuristic-looking device with a rifle-style design that can intercept small unmanned aircraft up to a kilometer away. These are some of the characteristics of the DroneGun Tactical, a special weapon used yesterday at the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The equipment of a Federal Police agent blocked a drone that was flying over the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, without permission.

The weapon in detail

The model is considered light, despite its robust appearance: it weighs 7 kg.

Not everyone can use it: specific training is needed. In Brazil, use is restricted to security forces.

The shooting dynamics are similar to other types of weapons: just use both hands, point in the direction of the target and squeeze the trigger.

Instead of projectiles, radiofrequency signals are fired, which will make the drone lose communication with the operator. The security agent then takes control of the drone.

The weapon was developed in Australia and identifies possible threats in up to five types of radio frequencies, according to DroneShield, the manufacturer.

The weapon has directional antennas and allows you to select and activate the range of jamming frequencies to defeat the target.

With the weapon, it is possible to locate the person piloting the suspected drone by having the aircraft redirected to the point from which it departed. In the interception made in Brasilia, the PF agent landed the drone in a safe place.

Weapon against suspected drones does not emit projectiles, but radio frequency signals Image: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP

When can it be used?