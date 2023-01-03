How to increase the Nubank card limit in 2023

Nubank defines a customer’s credit card limit through new information about the user’s financial life. check out

Many Nubank customers, who have the purple credit card, question why they have been a customer for so long and not have their limit increased. In summary, the credit card limit is a loan, which the financial institution allows the customer to use over a cycle, which generally lasts for one month.

So, check out some tips on how to increase your purple hair limit in 2023.

setting the limit

Therefore, Nubank defines a customer’s credit limit through an algorithm that is fed with new information about the user’s financial life.

“We are always looking for more market data to help us make better decisions for each customer’s profile – and, frequently, we carry out new analyzes on our base to give proactive limits increases, for example”, explains Nubank.

In this way, when the customer is approved and receives the credit card from the institution, a projection of expenses is carried out, with a risk analysis, where some factors are considered, namely:

Name without restriction;

Score;

Proof of income;

Updated data on the market;

Debt history.

Tips on how to increase the limit

Therefore, in order to have a limit increase, it is necessary to gain the trust of the institution, so the information that helps is:

No restrictions on credit bureaus such as Serasa and SPC;

Keep income up to date;

Pay the invoice on time;

Centralize all expenses on the main card;

Ask for more limit through the app.

How to request a limit increase on Nubank

Finally, to request an increase in your credit card limit, just follow these steps:

Open the Nubank app (available for Android and iOS);

Click on “Credit Card”;

Click on “Adjust limit”;

Click on “Ask for a raise”;

Enter the value you want;

Choose the reason for requesting a raise and complete the request.

However, it is worth mentioning that, if the customer has a negative name due to some debt elsewhere, the credit will probably be denied.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com