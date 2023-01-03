How to read deleted WhatsApp messages

The WhatsApp messaging application is used to communicate quickly in Brazil, with it users can send photos, videos and texts, which can be deleted within two days after sending. However, recently a way to see deleted messages on WhatsApp was released.

It is through the Notification History app that WhatsApp users can see the deleted messages. However, the possibility of seeing these messages only works for those that were deleted after installing the app.

How to view deleted WhatsApp messages?

Check below the step by step to install the app and start seeing deleted messages:

Install the Notification History app on your smartphone;

After installing, open the app and grant access to what it is requesting;

Press on the conversation you want to see deleted messages;

That way, all messages that have been deleted will appear.

WhatsApp Premium

Recently, Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, announced that WhatsApp Business will gain a premium version, where users will be able to pay for special services.

It should be noted that the premium WhatsApp will only be valid within WhatsApp Business and the beta versions were already released in October. However, the development of this service is still in progress and no date has been set for a probable launch.

From what is known so far, the paid version will be the choice of users, who will be able to choose, or not, to have the service.

It is worth remembering that the company has not released official information and therefore no price range. However, an estimated value by experts is a maximum of R$ 29.90 to accompany the opposing Telegram app, which already has its subscription option.