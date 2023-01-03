“I didn’t want to go to Palmeiras”; Leila receives ‘no’ after trying to hire ex-São Paulo medallion

Currently playing in Brazil, the striker made it very clear that he received a total of 7 proposals, one of them from Verdão

Looking to succeed this season, practically all teams on the national scene are 100% connected to the market and are looking for options that they consider interesting to open negotiations. The intention is to assemble a strong squad, with good alternatives even on the bench, being able to maintain the level even in cases of injuries, suspensions or summons.

Although, unlike the vast majority, Palmeiras is not looking for news at the moment, so much so that a lot of criticism is coming from the stands. This strategy of just betting on the base, however, is something applied only with an eye on 2023, because in the past, Leila Pereira was active and making investments in Verdão.

However, the representative was not always successful in the contacts made, so much so that about 8 months ago, she received a “no” from a former player from São Paulo, who made history playing for China: Aloísio “Boi Bandido”. During a participation in the program Fala Craque, on YouTube, the striker confirmed that 7 Brazilian clubs made contact when he was returning to Brazil, in March 2022.

“When I signed [com o América]I almost went to Grêmio. There were other clubs too. […] like Palmeiras, but I didn’t want to go to Palmeiras. I stayed eight years there in China to choose what I was going to do and choose the team that was going to play. I no longer had the thought of earning well, but the thought of having peace of mind, of living”said Aloísio, who did not stop there:

“I wanted to go to Criciúma to fulfill my dream and stay close to home. Some big teams came, like Fluminense, Fortaleza, Coritiba, but I wanted to stay here [na região Sul]: Avai, Criciúma or Grêmio. I wanted to stay close to home“said the athlete, who is currently 34 years old and spent 8 seasons on Chinese soil, from 2014 to 2021.