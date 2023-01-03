OpenAI’s ChatGPT artificial intelligence is generating a lot of talk since its launch in open testing. With a lot of power, the platform can quickly perform research, write lines of code and even do academic work.

Considering the full potential of AI, the TechWorld decided to test the novelty against a strong opponent: mathematical probabilities. After all, the Can ChatGPT help you pick the right numbers in games of chance like the Mega Sena?

With Mega da Virada delivering its biggest prize at the end of 2022, with around BRL 540 million being drawn, we used OpenAI technology to try to match the six dozens drawn. See what the AI’s responses were.

Does the ChatGPT artificial intelligence know the Mega Sena numbers?

Source: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

As you can imagine, I’m working at the beginning of January and clearly I wasn’t one of the winners of Mega da Virada. That is, ChatGPT’s fast processing power is no match for mathematical probabilities, but the AI ​​makes that clear as soon as you touch subjects like Mega Sena and gambling.

When questioning ChatGPT about the six numbers drawn in the Mega Sena on the 31st, the AI ​​produced a text explaining that can’t guess numbers, just give suggestions. In addition, the platform gave a “little talk” saying that you need to be careful with gambling.

“Unfortunately, I cannot provide suggestions for numbers to play in Mega Sena or any other game of chance. It is important to remember that games of chance are based on luck and there is no reliable way to predict which numbers will be drawn”, said the robot. “In addition, gambling can be addictive and can lead to financial and personal problems if not played responsibly. Therefore, it is important to gamble responsibly and in moderation if you decide to gamble.”

ChatGPT warns that it only chooses random numbers, with no guarantee that the tens will be drawn

While direct questioning didn’t work, ChatGPT provided me with dozens to play with when I requested it: “pick six random numbers between 0 and 60”. The platform listed the numbers randomly and, as it has a system that remembers past conversations, it went back to saying that the numbers are just random suggestions and that there is no guarantee that they would be drawn.

In fact, the dozens sent by ChatGPT were not drawn, with Mega da Virada ending up with the following numbers: 04-05-10-34-58-59. Out of curiosity, the robot randomly suggested the following three games: 10-17-30-31-45-52, 34-19-46-50-28-41 and 15-29-32-22-53-41 . That is, at best, one of the numbers was drawn, showing that not even the most impressive AI today can beat the mathematical probability.

Why does ChatGPT not match Mega Sena numbers?

The reason for ChatGPT not hitting the Mega Sena numbers, at least this time, is explained by the Open AI robot itself. After all, games like Mega da Virada have the same chance of any number being drawn. Thus, whether or not to use artificial intelligence to choose the numbers ends up being indifferent.

“All numbers have the same probability of being drawn in a game of chance like the Mega Sena. This means that there is no way to predict with certainty which numbers will be drawn in a given game”, explains ChatGPT. “Some players may pick numbers based on patterns or series, but these methods are not based on facts or mathematical probabilities and are no more likely to produce winning results than any other number picks.”

That is, in a simple Mega Sena game, choosing random numbers, making a direct sequence or leaving the responsibility in the hands of ChatGPT yield the same probability of winning, which is low.

How to have more chances of hitting the Mega Sena?

Speaking to the podcast O Subject, from G1, mathematician Diego Marques, from the University of Brasília, explained the odds of winning the Mega Sena and how to have more chances of matching the numbers drawn. To begin with, it’s important to point out the low chance of winning in the game: it’s 50 times harder to win at Mega than to be struck by lightning, mathematically speaking.

Still, you can increase the odds in a few ways. The first is simply playing: after all, those who don’t play have zero chances of winning. Thus, the more you spend making Mega Sena games, the more chances you will have of winning (but the probability is still small).

Another way to increase the chances of winning the Mega Sena is to increase the number of dozens played. While a simple game only has six numbers, it is possible to choose up to 20 tens, which makes the game considerably more expensive. In the case of Mega da Virada, the six-number game cost just R$4.50, while the bet with 20 spots cost more than R$174,000. That is, in this case, the game is no longer luck and becomes a risky investment.