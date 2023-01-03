“I will never complain about Rueda again”; Milan increases offer, accepts to pay a truckload of money to sign Ângelo and value shocks Santos

angelo He is a player who has been attracting the attention of the football market. The Santos striker is a gem and many bet that he will be a great player in the future, he just needs to be polished correctly and correct some “weaknesses”, such as finishing. In one against one, the sprinter is already one of the best in Brazil.

All these features make European teams enter the dispute to sign him. The newest interested is Milan: The Italians waved with a first offer, of 15 million euros (R$ 84.7 million at current quotation) but it was promptly rejected by Alvinegro Praiano, who found the value much lower.

Milan, in turn, does not give up and will do everything to sign the black and white jewel. According to updated information from the European press, the Rossonero are very confident that they will be able to convince Peixão to accept the deal and the amounts could approach 20 million euros (almost R$ 113 million) + target bonuses of 3 million euros ( R$ 17 million), i.e., totaling an operation that could reach 23 million euros (BRL 129.8 million).

Still according to the foreign newspapers, Ângelo’s representatives wave positively for a transfer, thus, that is the great asset of Milan to obtain advance with Santos in search of a final agreement. The striker is seen by the Italians as a reinforcement that would arrive to play and would have good minutes from the beginning, without having to wait too long.

If Santos manages to get these amounts approaching R$ 130 million, it will be a big deal for Clube Paulista, which continues to have financial problems and will need to sell some assets to balance the accounts. Ângelo, then, could be that sale to fill Alvinegro Praiano’s coffers.