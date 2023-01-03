IMF president again warns of recession in 2023

the president of International Monetary Fund (IMF)Kristalina Georgieva, reaffirmed that a third of the world economy will enter recession in 2023. According to her, this year will be “more difficult” than 2022, due to the slowdown in the economies of the United States and China, the continuation of the war in Ukraine and the increases in inflation and interest rates in much of the world.

In an interview with the American television network CBS, Kristalina anticipated “that a third of the world economy will be in recession in 2023”. “Even countries that are not in recession, there will be a downturn for hundreds of millions of people this year,” she said.

In October, the IMF revised downwards the prospects for world economic growth in 2023. After that, China eased the Covid-zero policy restrictions and began to reopen the economy. Even so, the prognosis is not positive, according to Kristalina. “The coming months will be difficult for China. The impact on Chinese growth will be negative, the impact on the region will be negative, and the impact on global growth will be negative,” she said.

Technically, a country goes into recession when the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the sum of all wealth, declines for two consecutive quarters. In practice, when there is a decline in GDP, it means that the country’s economic activity is slowing down or shrinking, which implies a reduction in business activity in general and, consequently, in family income and the level of employment, for example.