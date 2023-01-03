In 2022, I stopped using my VR headset

In 2022, millions of people are experiencing VR, thanks to the affordability of wireless and standalone headsets like the Meta Quest 2. And pretty much anyone who’s tried the technology will agree that it has the potential to add a new dimension to gaming. and entertainment. Even personally, I must give VR credit for creating some of my most memorable digital experiences. From piloting an X-Wing in Star Wars: Squadrons to spending countless hours just walking through real-life cities in Google Earth VR, I’ve spent over a thousand hours in the virtual world since I bought an Oculus Rift in 2017. But half a decade later , 2022 was the first year I put my headphones in a drawer and almost forgot about their existence.

I don’t seem to be alone either – popular VR games like Beat Saber have seen their lowest average monthly player count (on Steam) since 2018. That’s a stark contrast, given that overall VR usage hit an all-time high just twelve months ago. . While we don’t have access to retention stats for non-PC VR users, I can’t imagine it looks much different on that front. The average number of new posts and comments per day on the popular subreddit r/OculusQuest experienced a small but noticeable decline.

So what was the drop that broke the camel’s back? For me, it was mostly the gradual weariness of playing the same type of games over and over again. Plus, the long gaps between new releases over the past year have meant I’ve simply run out of reasons to put the headset back on my head.

Have you played any virtual reality games in 2022? 2017 votes Yes, all the time. 22% Yes, sometimes. 43% Do not. I didn’t use my VR headset. 13% Do not. I don’t own a VR headset. 23%

A drought of new VR games

Earlier this year, Ubisoft announced that it was canceling its highly anticipated Splinter Cell VR game, blaming uncertain economic conditions. Interestingly, the game was supposed to launch exclusively on Meta headsets, so the social media company likely signed off on the cancellation as well. Was the probability of success so low that two multi-billion dollar companies felt compelled to pull the plug after funding development for several years? Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed VR has avoided the axe, but the company hasn’t released any details since its initial announcement in 2020.

This isn’t an anomaly either – there are virtually no blockbuster VR games on the horizon like EA, Epic Games, Bethesda/Microsoft or other big names in the industry. These companies all have one more thing in common: they haven’t released a new VR title in at least two years. The racing and flight simulation niches are perhaps the only exceptions, but this is likely due to a much higher headset ownership rate in these communities.

The number of new noteworthy VR game releases has dropped precipitously since 2020.

Just take a look at any list of the best VR games and you’ll likely find the top spots still dominated by the likes of Beat Saber, Superhot VR, and Half-Life: Alyx. To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with the 2019 and 2020 games – I would still recommend those titles to anyone just starting out today. However, its continued dominance is an alarming reminder of how little advancement we’ve seen in recent times.

When Valve released Half-Life: Alyx to critical acclaim, for example, everyone expected it to revolutionize VR game design and motivate studios to be inspired by its potential. But two years later, that remains an unfulfilled dream.

Meta, formerly Oculus, has a long history of funding exclusive games for its platform – and has seen great success with that approach. Platform exclusives like Lone Echo, Robo Recall, and The Climb were a big reason I chose the Oculus Rift over HTC’s Vive headset in 2017. We’re currently getting ports of classic PC games that were originally designed for a 2D screen – and that’s hardly groundbreaking.

Meta has split its focus between funding high-quality exclusive games and building its metaverse platform. In 2022, he didn’t get either.

While Meta has funded a few exclusives for the Quest platform in recent years, only a few are still in development – Rockstar’s port of GTA: San Andreas and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed VR. To me, it looks like the company is satisfied with its back catalog of games, or has shifted its focus (and budget) to Horizon Worlds and other metaverse content.

Don’t get me wrong – I think VR is here to stay and there’s plenty of content out there if you’re considering buying a headset. It’s a little disappointing to see progress from the late 2010s slow down so much.

Future VR headsets: mixed reality or mixed signals?

Like many others, I was initially drawn to VR because it allowed me to participate in experiences I can’t easily recreate in the real world. Using VR to participate in the metaverse, on the other hand, never really appealed to me. After all, I can already socialize and collaborate in the real world without tying anything up in my face. But while that’s a sentiment many VR users share, headset makers don’t seem willing to back down.

Take the recently released Meta Quest Pro, for example. With its $1,499 asking price, the Meta is clearly not targeting casual VR users. For some context, that’s five times more expensive than the Quest 2’s aggressive $299 launch price.

Now, some might say that’s an unfair comparison – the Quest Pro has eye tracking, a better pass-through camera for mixed reality, vastly improved optics, and other cutting-edge features that the Quest 2 lacks. But it also symbolizes a shift in focus on the Meta – for example, the Quest Pro’s open design leaves too much of the real world visible in your peripheral vision. This can come in handy if someone ends up using the headset for collaboration or mixed reality. But if you only care about complete immersion in VR, you’ll have to shell out an extra $50 for a full light-blocking accessory.

Quest Pro was designed primarily for mixed reality and intentionally before fully immersing you in virtual reality.

With this design decision alone, it’s evident that Meta wants the technology to move beyond its gaming roots and become useful in business circles. And given that we’ve crossed the two-year threshold since Meta’s last consumer hardware release, it’s likely we’ll see a Quest 3 released next year. Will this headset’s design heavily emphasize metaverse and mixed reality experiences, sacrificing full immersion like the Quest Pro? Will it cost significantly more than the Quest 2? Only time will tell.

PlayStation VR 2: A silver lining?

If there’s a silver lining amidst all this disappointment, it’s the upcoming PlayStation VR 2 platform. It seems to be everything a VR gaming enthusiast like myself could ask for. Sony’s first-gen PlayStation VR lagged behind other headsets even when it was first revealed in 2016. With only 180-degree tracking and motion limitations, most games were static or seated experiences. That’s no longer a concern with the PS VR 2, which has full 3D tracking and some impressive specs on paper. Sony doesn’t even face the same stiff competition this time around.

Sony’s upcoming PlayStation VR 2 is a beacon of hope for VR gaming enthusiasts.

Unlike Meta, Sony is also under no illusions about what its user base wants from VR – quality gaming experiences. We only have a glimpse of the titles coming to the platform, but things are looking quite promising. And if Sony follows up its Horizon launch title Call of the Mountain with more first-party games, that could make the PS VR 2 a no-brainer for millions of existing PlayStation 5 owners, myself included.

I’m still not excited about jumping from a mature VR ecosystem to a new one. After all, I’ve been hesitant to switch from my Oculus Rift to the Quest for this very reason. It also doesn’t help that Sony’s new platform isn’t compatible with the original PlayStation VR games library. But on the other hand, this might be our only chance to reignite the gaming industry’s interest in VR at large. Will it be enough to convince studios to develop high-fidelity experiences once again? I certainly hope so.