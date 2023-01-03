‘Indiana Jones’, ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘Barbie’: see the list of the most anticipated films of 2023 | WH3 – System 103 – Raio de Luz Radio – Lider Radio

If 2022 already had a veritable parade of blockbusters in theaters, 2023 promises to be even more bombastic on the big screen. Long-awaited continuations, live-action versions of famous cartoons and even heavyweight animations promise to shake up the entertainment world. Check out some of the most anticipated movies of the year below.



I Wanna Dance with Somebody – The Whitney Houston Story — January 12

Naomi Ackie lives the iconic singer Whitney Houston in the film by Kasi Lemmons, director of The Life and Story of Madam CJ Walker. The script is signed by Anthony McCarten, the name behind another successful biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which tells the story of Freddie Mercury



Fast and Furious 10 – May 19

The franchise led by Vin Diesel will reach the impressive mark of 10 films in 2023. Still without great details, the overproduction should bring the entire cast of Hollywood weight names like Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and Helen Mirren.

The Little Mermaid — May 25

Halle Bailey, from the duo with Chloe, will be the protagonist of the live-action version of one of the most beloved cartoons of all time. The musical will also feature Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Sabichão. The direction is with Rob Marshall, filmmaker who has directed Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns, Memoirs of a Geisha and Into the Woods.

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse — June 1

Acclaimed by critics and box office success with the public, the innovative animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will win a second film, again with Miles Morales as the protagonist. The production promises to present an even greater infinity of versions of the hero, using the most varied and impressive effects.

Elements — June 15

Pixar’s new film will show the world of nature’s elements, closely following the unlikely love between a being of fire and another of water. Directed by Peter Sohn of The Good Dinosaur

The Flash — June 23

Even though the protagonist Ezra Miller has been involved in numerous controversies throughout 2022, she returns to being the hero The Flash in a solo film. The overproduction should also feature actors Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as two different versions of Batman. Who directs the film is Andy Muschietti, responsible for the hits It: A Coisa and It — Chapter 2

Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate — June 29

The fifth film in the franchise starring Harrison Ford promises to excite old fans and conquer a new audience. The direction passes from the hands of Steven Spielberg to James Mangold, the name responsible for Logan, Explosive Encounter and Ford vs Ferrari. Among the cast additions are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas.

Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1 — July 13

Postponed due to the effects of the pandemic, the seventh film in the franchise starring Tom Cruise was rescheduled for July 2023. Before production would premiere in May 2022. In addition to Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson return for the new adventure





Barbie — July 20

The live-action of the most famous doll in the world has Margot Robbie as the protagonist and has been arousing the curiosity of fans. In addition to her, Ryan Gosling will live the doll Ken, and the cast still has names like Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and America Ferrera. It is directed by Greta Gerwig, owner of hits such as Lady Bird and Little Women. She is also responsible for the script, signed with her husband, filmmaker Noah Baumbach, of Marriage Story.





The Marvels — July 27

The sequel to Captain Marvel will show the encounter between the heroine, the young Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau. The three of them will have to find out what is affecting and messing with their powers. Directed by filmmaker Nia DaCosta, praised for the horror The Legend of Candyman

Blue Beetle — August 17th

Brazilian Bruna Marquezine will make her Hollywood debut in the movie about the DC hero, played by Xolo Maridueña. Very close in real life, the actors will play romantic interests in the overproduction

The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Serpents — November 16

The film will show events from many years before the events presented in the Hunger Games franchise. Tom Blyth will play young Snow, while Rachel Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird. The cast still brings big names like Viola Davis, Hunter Schafer and Peter Dinklage. Francis Lawrence, who directed the last three Hunger Games films, returns to helm this new chapter.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — December 25

The second film of the hero of the seas suffered a long delay. Before scheduled for March 2023, it is now expected to be released only in December of next year. In addition to Jason Momoa returning as the protagonist, much of the cast from the first feature is also expected to return. Aquaman 2 should also have a participation of Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne, the Batman.