Instagram makes it difficult to see which private accounts are ignoring you – Tecnoblog

Finding out which private Instagram accounts are ignoring your request to follow them has never exactly been a difficult task to accomplish. The application itself provided a resource that listed these profiles, allowing the user to have control of orders. Apparently, however, the platform decided to remove the tool from the air – which made it difficult (but not ended) with the process of accessing the information.

Instagram (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

Users who like to follow many accounts on Instagram may find it difficult to remember which private accounts they have already requested to follow on the platform. It is common that, in the sea of ​​requests, the fact that you are not accepted by the other person may go unnoticed at first.

Precisely for this reason, until a few months ago, Instagram provided a list in the app where the user could see all accounts that were ignoring him in the service. Given this information, he could then withdraw the follow request, make the request again or wait a little longer to see if the profile would finally accept him.

At the reddithowever, users of the social network have been reporting that approximately since August the tool has been removed from the Meta application, even though the company has not given any explanation about the change.

Previously, to access it, the user had to open his profile on the desktop, click on the icon with three risks, access “Settings” and then choose the option “Privacy and Security”. In this tab, under “Account data”, he would have access to pending requests. Link that now no longer presents the resource.

Instagram application (Image: Reproduction / Photo by Kerde Severin on Pexels

How to see pending requests

Despite the exclusion of the tool, it is still possible to access its list of pending requests. The process is a little more time consuming, but it brings the same result.

To do this, you need to back up your Instagram information. The backup of your data can be requested quickly and simply in the platform application itself, but it is worth noting that the file in question can take up to 14 days to be sent to your email.

After receiving it, download the file. Then, open the document, locate the “followers_and_following” folder and click on it.

Instagram backup file interface (Image: Reproduction / Instagram)

Next, find the “pending_follow_requests” file and click on it.

“Followers” ​​and “following” folder from the Instagram backup (Image: Reproduction / Instagram)

Finally, in the browser, check the list of all your pending requests.