Intel Announces 13th Generation Processors for Notebooks | Dogs

The highlight goes to the Core i9-13980HX, which features 24 cores, a clock speed of up to 5.6 GHz and promises to outperform chips like Apple’s M2 and M1 Max, and AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX. The manufacturer also revealed new members of the family of the next generation of desktop processors, a series focused on education and new specifications of the Intel Evo platform.

🔎 What to expect from CES 2023? Learn all about the technology fair

1 of 4 Intel announces 13th generation processors for notebooks — Photo: Disclosure/Intel Intel announces 13th generation processors for notebooks — Photo: Disclosure / Intel

Intel’s main announcement at CES 2023 is the launch of new 13th generation processors for notebooks. The manufacturer introduced the first 24-core chip for a laptop, the Core i9-13980HX, which promises to be the fastest in the world today. There are 8 performance colors and 16 efficiency, in the manufacturer’s already known division, and 32 threads.

There is support for RAM types DDR5 and DDR4 up to 128 GB, with frequencies of up to 5,600 MHz and 3,200 MHz, respectively. Combined with the PCIe Gen 5 interface and Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity options, the processors come with the promise of delivering the best mobile gaming platform today.

In addition to the HX series, Intel also showed the P and U lines, aimed at those looking for high performance in thinner and lighter notebooks. There are up to 14 cores, divided into 6 for performance and 8 for efficiency, and there is also support for DDR5 and DDR4 memories, Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4.

13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family delivers unrivaled, scalable performance for leading platforms across all laptop segments —Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Client Computing Group at Intel

2 of 4 Series P and U complement Intel launches — Photo: Disclosure/Intel P and U series complement Intel launches — Photo: Disclosure/Intel

Notebooks from different brands are expected with new Intel processors. The manufacturer mentions companies such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Razer and Samsung.

N series focused on education

Intel has unveiled its new N series of entry-level processors, designed for the educational segment. The release fills the void left by the retirement of the Pentium and Celeron names, which had been around for decades. The models are divided into Intel Core i3 and Intel Processor, with the promise of up to 28% more performance compared to equivalent predecessors. They have cores dedicated to efficiency, and support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

3 of 4 Intel announces new N series of entry-level processors — Photo: Disclosure/Intel Intel announces new N series of entry-level processors — Photo: Disclosure / Intel

More desktop processors

Intel has complemented its 13th generation desktop chip family, which was introduced with the K series in September 2022. New 35 W and 65 W options arrive as CPUs that promise good performance for games, creation and productivity, always with high energy efficiency. With up to 5.6 GHz, 24 cores, 32 threads and larger L2 cache, the promise is 11% more performance in single-thread or 34% more in multi-thread — compared to the previous generation.

The manufacturer guarantees compatibility with new and old models of motherboards from the 600 and 700 series, with support for DDR5 and DDR4 RAM memories.

New Intel Evo specs

Intel also revealed an update to the specifications of the Intel Evo platform, which promises to standardize notebooks to deliver lightweight and durable products. The changes are valid for laptops that come with the new 13th generation chips. Computers must now ensure consistent response when unplugged from the charger, longer battery life, fast charging and instant boot.

In addition, features such as Intel Connectivity Performance Suite and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio deliver improvements in videoconferencing, according to the manufacturer. Finally, some eligible laptops must feature Intel Unison technology, which promises a seamless experience across different devices, including Android phones or iPhones (iOS).

4 of 4 New specifications for the Intel Evo platform — Photo: Disclosure/Intel New specifications for the Intel Evo platform — Photo: Disclosure/Intel