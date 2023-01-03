





International leaders congratulate Lula on inauguration Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

International leaders greeted President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for his third term in office after the inauguration ceremony held this Sunday afternoon, 1st. On social media, Latin American and European leaders emphasized the regional integration agenda.

Emmanuel Macron, president of France who starred in clashes with former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), published a photo with Lula on social media and congratulated him. “Ordem e Progresso: Brazil honors its motto,” he wrote.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández was present at the ceremony and personally greeted Lula. On social media, he said he wished “the best for this administration” and that the future “will be one of deep fraternity”. The deputy, Cristina Kirchner, published a photo of the petista parading on the Rolls-Royce with the caption “a new day dawns in South America”.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Bolivian President Evo Morales, who were also present at the event, greeted Lula on the networks. Boric said that the inauguration brings “hope for Brazil, for Latin America and for the world”. For Morales, Lula brings “hope for inclusion, defense of life and the environment to Pátria Grande. A new era of Latin American integration with dignity, sovereignty and solidarity,” he wrote.

Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s chief executive, said he hoped “that these political changes will lead to the irreversible path of integration in South America”.

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte – who took over the country after the fall of Pedro Castillo – said that her government is “committed to strengthening the bilateral relationship with the sister country” and emphasized the agenda of South American integration and sustainability from the Amazon.

On the part of the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, in addition to congratulations for a “historic third term as President of Brazil”, a message was also published regarding the institutional relations between the countries. “On behalf of the UK, I wish you every success in leading Brazil and strengthening our economic, cultural and environmental ties.”

The European Union delegation in Brazil congratulated Lula, expressing the desire to “strengthen our strategic partnership based on common values: democracy and human rights and the commitment to multilateralism”. In a note, the entity also spoke of “a new and important chapter of our cooperation”.

Rebelo on his relationship with Lula: It’s very good; let’s talk tomorrow

The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, said that he will talk tomorrow with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He also said that relations with the petista are very good.

“Let’s talk tomorrow,” said Rebelo in a quick conversation with journalists upon arriving at Itamaraty to receive foreign delegations.

