Is it possible for this technology to ‘think for itself’?

The film industry has already produced several films with the theme of artificial intelligence (AI). In the vast majority of them, this technology ends up dominating all spaces and controlling humanity. However, in the current reality, the AIs produced do not have this ability to develop their own thinking, that is, they are not yet a concern.

The launch of Chatbots that create animations has brought this subject to the attention of the major media. Communication scientist Yeijin Choi spoke about the idea created around AI, which generates fear and hype. Keep reading and find out more about it!

Advances in artificial intelligence

Advances in artificial intelligence scare many people, precisely because it is something new and with an uncertain future. In the interview, Choi, who is a professor at the University of Washington, makes it clear that, working with AI, she understands the limitations, and therefore does not believe that this technology will become sentient one day.

She states, when talking about the insecurity regarding the use of ChatGPT or GPT-3 to develop illustrations, that this fear of human replacement by machines is unfounded, since this technology does not have the conscience to create something relevant

The scientist reinforces that the proportion that artificial intelligence has currently taken was a little exaggerated. For some people, current AI has already passed the Turing test, which the scientist disagrees with.

This test is based on people’s perception of an AI or a human’s service. If the person cannot identify exactly who he is talking to, then the AI ​​passes the test.

According to her, the GPT-3 had a greater proportion than would actually still be needed. Although there are advances, further studies are needed for AI to acquire values ​​similar to humans, especially moral ones.

So far, the AIs produced do not have the ability to develop their own thinking. She also reaffirms that this technology could contribute in many ways to human evolution.