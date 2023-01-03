“It became even clearer that he will play in…”; ‘Quentinha’ about Coutinho arrives at Corinthians straight from England

Placed as one of the options that most interested Timão, the midfielder became a subject again at Aston Villa

O Corinthians wants to make 2023 a different year from 2022, taking the opportunity to maintain what was good, but wishing to scare away the “almost”, which ended up taking the title of the Copa do Brasil out of the hands. The team led by Fernando Lázaro still needs a lot of adjustments, so much so that the Campeonato Paulista should be a great laboratory, especially the group stage.

While the technical commission works hard on training, the board is not wasting time and is analyzing some situations that are considered viable, especially when it comes to great players. Behind the scenes, several positions are treated as lacking, even more thinking about the complete cast, which needs replacements.

Among several speculations, who most aroused the interest of Corinthians and Fiel leaders, without a doubt, was Philippe Coutinho. Like Vasco, Flamengo and Palmeiras, the midfielder is spied on by Timão, which would have the goal of convincing him to change his ways, reduce his salaries and accept a new challenge on Brazilian soil.

After some situations that got the fans excited, a bucket of cold water was thrown when the star himself denied that he had asked to leave his current club. In addition, another “bomb” disrupts dreams: the number 23 entered the field for the English again, for 12 minutes, in the victory over Tottenham, by 2 to 0.

As a result, it became even clearer that he will play at Aston Villa, unless a proposal from Parque São Jorge causes a turnaround. It is worth remembering that Corinthians has always treated negotiations as difficult and is in no hurry about an outcome, not least because important competitions only start in April.