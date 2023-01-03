“It didn’t cost anything to come by”; Datena criticizes Neymar for missing Pelé’s funeral in Santos; player was not released by PSG

José Luiz Datena spared no criticism of the PSG player, who did not go to Pelé’s wake for not being released by the French club

Jose Luiz Datena spared no criticism of striker Neymar, from PSG, during Brasil Urgente today (02). The journalist was irritated by the lack of the player to the wake of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, the greatest player in football history. The funeral takes place in Vila Belmiro.

“If there was a little squeeze, Neymar could come to Brazil and come back to play in the French Championship. It wouldn’t hurt at all, he already did it to party. Is Neymar’s father important? Yes, but it’s not Neymar” , said Datena when talking about the absence of the player, who was not released by his team. The journalist also stressed that it was Neymar’s moral obligation to attend the event.

“I think that Neymar, as a Brazilian player, I had an obligation to at least pass by Pelé’s coffin to say goodbye. It would be a very cool image for the restructuring of Brazilian football, if it exists with these characters who forget their origins and history. [própria] story,” he continued.

Finally, Datena exalted football at the time of the King. “In Pelé’s time it was different. The guys earned almost nothing and played like hell, they had fun playing ball. Today the guy has fun when he’s going to sign a contract thinking about the dollar sign. It didn’t cost anything for Neymar to have stopped by to say goodbye to Pelé , at least that’s my opinion. If you don’t agree, you can keep yours”, he highlighted.