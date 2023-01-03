“It still hasn’t swallowed defeat”; Felipão points out ‘guilty’ 2 months after being vice-president of Flamengo in Libertadores

With an eye on being successful this season, virtually all teams on the national scene are 100% connected to the market and are looking for options that they consider interesting to open negotiations. The intention is to assemble a strong squad, with good alternatives even on the benchbeing able to maintain the level even in cases of injuries, suspensions or summons.

In case of Flamengo, several possibilities arise, including even big names, such as Gerson, Anderson Talisca, Oscar, Lucas Moura, Claudinho, Philippe Coutinho, among others. This search for “level A” players is due to the fact that a success was achieved in 2023, that is, the board wants to continue to fly higher and higher.

About 2 months ago, more specifically on October 29th, Mais Querido beat Athletico-PR and lifted the Copa Libertadores da América cupdriving fans to delirium, not least because the Copa do Brasil had just been won, in an electrifying final against Corinthians, which ended up decided on penalties.

At the time, just after the final whistle, Felipão came out in defense of Hurricane and complained about the arbitration in the 1-0 defeat: “This referee is very intelligent, he knows when to mark things, I’ve known him for many years in all the stadiums. The first foul wasn’t a card, the second was a card. But he had already done it. Rascal”said the commander.

Although, many are saying that the coach still hasn’t swallowed defeatsince in an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes, last Monday (2), would have found another “culprit” to justify the failure: “Athletico is not ready to beat Palmeiras, Flamengo and Galo due to the financial disparity. While they hire a 20 million player, we can only hire a 2 million player”he pointed out.