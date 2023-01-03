“It took everyone by surprise”; Last-minute bomb about Bruno Henrique’s future leaks in Flamengo and shocks the Nation

One of the great expectations within the Flamengo for next year it’s about the situation of attacker Bruno Henrique. According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, Bruno Henrique, who has a contract until the end of 2023, has an open future in mengão and he is concerned about whether his bond with the Club will be renewed.

“Now to talk about Bruno Henrique, a Flamengo striker, who is experiencing martyrdom, the worst moment of his career. It’s been six months of recovery from a delicate knee surgery. The problem is that he will need another four to six months to fully recover.”said the journalist.

“Here’s some important behind-the-scenes information. There is a huge fear of Bruno Henrique that this is the link will not be renewed. The contract ends in December 2023 and before getting injured, for almost the entire year of 2022, he and the representatives asked Flamengo to improve wages, improve conditions and extend the bond even to guarantee the safety of a athlete who has completed 32 years”informed Jorge Nicola.

Nicola also cited as an example the situation of two medallions from Rubro-Negro Carioca, who only had their contracts renewed with Mengão, after the end of the season, considering their performance in 2022. David Luiz and Felipe Luís renewed with the team recently, with that, BH should go through it this year.

“Flamengo was always leaving this discussion for a more distant future and the injury came. With that, any negotiations on the extension of this bond were canceled once and for all. Now, Bruno Henrique returns, it is not known for sure when and in what physical condition. So, Bruno Henrique’s future will depend too much on his ability to be useful on the field and judging by the latest examples of David Luiz and Felipe Luís, who were Flamengo’s starters throughout the 2022 season, but only had their bonds renewed after of the end of the season, Bruno Henrique will go through some good times throughout 2023”ended.