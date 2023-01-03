Italy national team announces new shield

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced this Monday the new shield for the national team from 2023. With the novelty, the Azzurra seeks to start a new phase in its history after having been left out of the last two World Cups . The emblem will be introduced to the shirts of all categories of the Italian national football teams.

The shield has blue outlines on the tricolor of the Italian flag, and white replaces the golden details present on previous shields. The four stars that represent the world titles are on top of the shield and are also white.

The new logo was created by the agency Independent Idea, with its launch relying on a sound identity through a song called ‘Azzurri”, performed by singer Susanna Rigacci, to accompany the selections. This emblem will appear on the shirts of the Italian selection, which must be supplied by the German company Adidas.The alleged new uniforms were leaked recently.

The launch of the shield has the slogan “created through emotions”. The new identity is characterized by federation with the phrase “new image and same emotions”.

The new emblem comes at a time when the Azzurri are looking to start over after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Despite this, the Italians will play in the Nations League finals in June and will start the Euro 2024 qualifiers by playing England in Naples.