IT’S [SPOILER] Really dead in betrayal season 1? » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

The first season of Betrayal includes a shocking moment when it kills one of the main cast members, but not [SPOILER] really die? Or will they return in season two?

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for Season 1 of Treason!

There’s a shocking death in Betrayal season 1, but did Charlie Cox’s Adam really die at the end? The Netflix limited series brought old Reckless stars Charlie Cox back on the streaming service in a very different role. Cox’s character, Adam Lawrence, is a high-ranking member of MI6 whose rapid rise through the service continues when he suddenly becomes the new boss following an assassination attempt on his boss. However, Betrayal Season 1 proves just how dangerous this role is for Adam, especially when he becomes the focus of the hunt for MI6’s Russian double agent.

Charlie Cox’s Adam Lawrence is placed in precarious situations throughout the film. Betrayal season 1, but also the other members of his family, Kara (Olga Kurylenko) and others. Viewers watch as Martin Angelis (Ciarán Hinds) is nearly killed, while others caught up in Russia’s plans die as Betrayal the season 1 finale ends. The CIA’s belief that Adam is the double agent and Angelis’ manipulation of Dede Alexander (Tracy Ifeachor) repeatedly puts him in the crosshairs. With Charlie Cox’s character at the center of the show, most viewers probably assumed that Adam wouldn’t die no matter how much danger he faced.

Charlie Cox’s Adam Dies in Betrayal in Season 1

There is no doubt that Charlie Cox’s Adam dies in Betrayal end of season 1. The shocking turn of events comes after Dede gets the upper hand on Adam when he, Kara and Maddy (Oona Chaplin) are trying to escape safely after obtaining the incriminating files from Angelis. Dede tries to beg Maddy to hand over the files and Kara in exchange for her husband, and it eventually works. But when Dede pulls his gun on Maddy, Adam jumps in to protect his wife. And in one stunning moment, Adam dies in Betrayalit’s the end.

While the 2022 Netflix original series may have left some mystery about Adam’s fate (just in case Betrayal season 2 takes place), the show makes it pretty clear to viewers that he is dead. Adam’s body is shown lying on the ground and bleeding from a single gunshot to the chest. BetrayalThe decision to let the camera linger on the lifeless body of Charlie Cox’s character confirms that Adam is dead. This eliminates any possible way for the show to deliver another unforeseen twist where it survives.

Will Charlie Cox Return for Betrayal Season 2?

Since Adam is dead after Betrayal season 1, it looks like Charlie Cox won’t be returning for a second season, if that happens. Based on interviews that took place at the show’s launch, Cox knew this was the plan from the beginning. He said digital spy that Adam was always destined to die in this surprising way. Cox is a little disappointed not to return as Adam in Betrayal season 2, as he thoroughly enjoyed his time making the show. That could change, of course, if the series develops ways to incorporate Charlie Cox through flashbacks or tells an earlier story to follow.

While there is certainly interest in seeing Charlie Cox return to Betrayal season 2, it’s possible he’s just too busy to make that happen. The actor is fully integrated into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now and has several appearances lined up to play Daredevil again. Thanks to Daredevil: Born Again18 episodes alone, Cox will spend most of his time working with Marvel for the immediate future. So unless Betrayal season 2 takes a long time to develop, Charlie Cox likely won’t be able to return, which could be another reason why Adam died.