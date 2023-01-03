“I’ve never seen Pelé mock an opposing team”, says SP president

Júlio Casares is, so far, the only representative among the clubs in the capital of São Paulo to attend the wake of the King of football. And he made a point of praising the eternal number 10 shirt.

“Morumbi was his home, where he bid farewell to the Brazilian national team, against Austria in 1971. Pelé is a worldwide, universal myth. And we are here paying homage to this guy. My childhood in the button game, the moments when he scored goals in São Paulo. And he was talking about Roberto Dias [ex-jogador do São Paulo] as your big scorer. I revered the guy who was more than the King of football, he knew how to represent Brazilians. And his legacy is up to all of us not to let him die. And he’s not going to die for what happened in the world, and it’s happening here. I’m here to thank you, on behalf of São Paulo”, declared Casares, in Vila Belmiro.

By deciding that he would no longer play for Brazil, Pelé played two farewell games. One of them, at Morumbi, when he scored the 1-1 draw against Austria.

“He had simplicity and humility. Today it’s so difficult. I knew him well, but I’m not here as an individual, I represent an institution, which is São Paulo Futebol Clube, which embraces Pelé, bringing a big thank you”, continued Casares.

Friend of the greatest player in history, Casares recalled passages in which he saw the simplicity of the King up close.

“I had several moments with him, I saw him assisting children, stopping conversations with managers to assist children. I saw many games in which he scored goals in São Paulo. But when it was time to go up the mountain, I thought he was incredible. He fell in Santos , Santos was lucky and he built all this imagery. It’s just a big thank you”.

Pelé’s wake began this Monday, at 10 am (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, and will end at 10 am this Tuesday.

“Many thanks to Pelé and Santos. He teaches that clubs should fight on the field, but off the field have respect. I never saw Pelé mock an opposing team, he respected a lot. It’s a mission, an obligation “, finished Casares.