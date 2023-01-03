Jane from the Impossible 4? Is Paula Patton coming back? » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

IMF agent Jane Carter did not return after her debut in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Here’s what is known about Paula Patton’s future.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol introduced Jane Carter, but the franchise has not utilized the character of Paula Patton since. The 2011 film introduced some new characters as part of Ethan Hunt’s (Tom Cruise) latest team of IMF agents. Jeremy Renner’s William Brandt was the biggest addition thanks to plans to become the new Mission Impossible franchise leader, but Paula Patton’s Jane Carter also joined the team. She proved to be a valued member of the operation and had extra motivation to take down the film’s villain after they killed her lover.

Despite the positive response to Jane Carter’s role in Mission: Impossible 4, she did not return in the sequel. This made Jane another example of Mission ImpossibleThe female lead problem, where movies failed to bring them back before Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) broke the trend. As it’s been over a decade since Jane Carter was last seen, questions remain as to what happened to Paula Patton’s character. Just because Jane hasn’t been back since Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol doesn’t mean the franchise has totally forgotten about her, as there have been discussions of her return.

Why Paula Patton Didn’t Return for Mission: Impossible 5

Paula Patton did not return as Jane in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, but she was destined for this. Director Christopher McQuarrie has confirmed in the past that there were ideas for Jane’s return. Paula Patton has been approached to return in Mission: Impossible 5, along with Maggie Q as Zhen Lei, but the scheduling didn’t work out. It’s unclear what project kept the actress too busy to play Jane’s. Mission Impossible return possible.

Although it is known that Paula Patton could have returned as Jane in Mission: Impossible 5, the nature of his role remains a mystery. Neither she nor McQuarrie discussed how Jane would have contributed to the story. The most likely outcome would have been a relatively minor appearance by Paula Patton. Her character could have been part of Ethan’s mission at the beginning of Rebel Nation or were drawn into the plot of the IMF investigation with Jeremy Renner’s Brandt.

Will Paula Patton return as Jane in Mission: Impossible 7 or 8?

There is currently no confirmation that Paula Patton Mission Impossible comeback is coming soon, so Jane’s potential role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Part two it is unclear. It seems unlikely at this stage, considering how open McQuarrie has been about revealing which cast members are involved. The director came to surprise Mission: Impossible – Fallout returning cast members Mission: Impossible 8. However, none of these teases came for Jane Carter’s return after Mission: Impossible 4.

It wouldn’t be a complete shock if Paula Patton returns in either one. Mission: Impossible 7 or Mission: Impossible 8. McQuarrie confirmed his earlier interest in bringing the character back, and the next two films are expected to wrap up Ethan Hunt’s story. With Henry Czerny’s Kittridge from the first Mission Impossible Going back to the two sequels, seeing Paula Patton’s Jane once more could be part of the plan to connect the two-part finale to all of the previous films. But, the films also already have a great cast, so Jane’s return later Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol it might be too much of an idea.