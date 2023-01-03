Jessica Alba’s training: personal from the famous delivery exercises and series

American actress Jessica Alba started training at a very young age, as soon as she landed a leading role when she was just 17 years old. At the time, she was the personal trainer of the famous and former cheerleader, Ramona Braganzawho started to take care of the actress’ training.

“I worked with a young, ambitious and hard-working actress for 12 years, whose career went from being little recognized to being constantly followed by paparazzi”, recalled the professional to Shape magazine.

Despite having stopped training together, the pair remained friends for over 20 years. Recently, however, they have resumed training.

The way Jessica Alba deals with her well-being has also changed since that time.

According to the professional, in addition to the physical part, the actress now also prioritizes mental health practices, such as guided meditation and breathing work.

Along with that, she still practices Iyengar Yogawhich is a type of yoga in which postures are maintained for long periods of time.

The fact that Jessica is prone to osteoporosis also affects her workouts, according to the professional. For this reason, they often focus on overhead exercises using resistance, which helps increase bone density.

JESSICA ALBA TRAINING

How it works:

The workout follows Ramona Braganza’s unique “321” training method, which includes three sets of cardio, two circuits of strength, and one core set.

It is done as follows:

Cardio;

Circuit of three strength exercises;

Quick pause;

One to three times of the main series;

Cardio;

Second circuit with three strength exercises;

Break;

One to three times of the main series;

Cardio.

You will need:

a set of dumbbells;

a training bench;

an exercise ball;

a mat;

slide board;

a rope.

(modify with body weight, stool and cardboard plates if you don’t have equipment).

CARDIO

Jump rope, run or dance in the same place.

Warm up for 1 minute.

CIRCUIT 1

Bench-crucifix combination

Sit on a stability ball with the dumbbells resting on your thighs. Walk your feet forward, keeping the dumbbells close to your body until your shoulders, upper back and head rest on the ball. Keep your hips lifted. Bring your arms up until the dumbbells touch, then lower them to chest height with your elbows out and lift your arms back until they are fully extended. This is a repeat. Do three repetitions. Extend your arms with palms facing upwards. Raise your arms, turning the dumbbells facing each other. Lower yourself sideways until you’re parallel to the floor and lift yourself up like you’re hugging a big ball. That’s a rep. Do three reps and then switch to presses.

Do as many repetitions as possible for 1 minute.

Plank rotation with dumbbells

Start in a plank position on an exercise mat with your feet hip-width apart and your hands shoulder-width apart. Option to hold a dumbbell in each hand. Rotate torso to face left side of room, raising left arm until it is above body in line with shoulder, then return to starting position. Repeat on the right side.

Do as many repetitions as possible for 1 minute.

step-over bench

Stand beside a bench or stepladder and place your right foot on the surface. Bracing your right foot, use it to push your left leg over the bench to briefly touch the floor behind your right leg, then return to starting position. Start the movement one rep at a time until you build enough strength to maintain the momentum for 30 seconds.

Do as many reps as possible for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

CIRCUIT 2

single leg pop up

Stand in front of a bench and place the tip of your right foot behind you, resting on the raised surface. Stand with your left leg in front and, as you bend it, touch the ground with your hands, take a small jump and land softly. Repeat.

Do as many reps as possible for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

One leg row-crucifix combo

Stand on your right leg, holding the dumbbells in both hands as you bend your torso forward and bring your left leg back to form a T with your body. (To modify: stand on two legs with a slight forward lean and knees slightly bent.) Start with your arms slightly forward. Bend your elbows and pull the dumbbells up. Keep your elbows close to your sides and lower, controlling the movement. This is a repeat. Do three reps. Raise your arms out to your sides until they are parallel to the floor with a slight bend in your elbows, then lower with control. This is a repeat. Do three repetitions and then switch to the previous movement. Squeeze your glutes to stay stable on your right leg and keep your abs tight to support your lower back during both movements.

Do as many reps as possible for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

Leg curl on the ball

Lie on the floor with your hands on a mat and your feet on an exercise ball. Raise your hips and then lift your right leg straight up. (To modify: keep both legs on the ball.) Use your left leg to roll the ball toward your hips with control.

Do as many reps as possible for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

MAIN

Russian gyrus abs

Sit on the floor holding a dumbbell in both hands, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. To make it harder, lift your feet a few inches off the floor with your knees bent, or lift your feet high off the floor and fully extend your legs straight out in front of you. Use your torso to rotate to the right, touching the dumbbell to the floor. Then return to center, lightly pressing the dumbbell in front of your chest before rotating to the left and touching the dumbbell to the floor.

Do as many repetitions as possible for 1 minute.

Surfboard with slide board

Start in plank position, feet hip-width apart on slide boards or paper plates. Draw your knees into your chest, then fully extend your legs out to the sides and circle your legs behind your hips to finish in a plank position.

Do as many repetitions as possible for 1 minute.