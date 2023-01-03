Joaquin Phoenix had Ridley Scott rewrite Napoleon

To have joaquin phoenix as the protagonist of Napoleon changed everything in the film according to its director Ridley Scottwho revealed that he needed to rewrite the script.

After going back in time a bit with gucci house, the filmmaker decided to face the greater challenge. He returned even further to produce a feature focused on the rise of the French emperor.

The choice of his protagonist was certainly influenced by the successful experience of directing the actor before, in Gladiator.

And it seems that the partnership between the two is evolving positively, since, in an interview with the American magazine Empire, Scott was full of praise for his star.

“Joaquin is as far from the norm as possible. Not deliberately, but by intuition. That’s what makes it work. If something bothers him, he will let you know. He did [Napoleão] special constantly questioning,” he described his protagonist’s performance.

What for some directors could be considered an uncomfortable attitude, and having the actor painted as someone difficult to work with, made Scott strangely delighted with Phoenix.

The filmmaker revealed that the protagonist made so many notes on the script, that it had to be rewritten.

“With Joaquin, we can rewrite the damn movie because he’s uncomfortable. And that happened to Napoleon.” “We scrapped the film to help you focus on who Bonaparte was. I had to respect that, because what was being said was incredibly constructive. It made everything grow bigger and better”, he explained why he accepted the changes suggested by Phoenix.

The proactive attitude of the actorin addition to improving production, as Scott stated, made the director create a true admiration for him.

“With Napoleon, I think we delved deeper and found the character, or as close to what he could have been. Joaquin is probably the most special and thoughtful actor I’ve ever worked with,” he said.

Napoleon

The film tells the story of Napoleon Bonaparte, from his origins to his rise as Emperor of France. It also addresses his obsessive and unstable relationship with his wife Josephine.

In addition to Ridley Scott in the direction, and acting as a producer alongside Kevin J. Walsh, the feature, which is produced by Apple Studios, has a script by David Scarpa.

The cast features Joaquin Phoenix as the title character, Vanessa Kirby as the Empress Josephine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Coulancourt, and Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus.

Also producing are Matthew Needham bringing Lucien Bonaparte to life, Youssef Kerkour as General Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson ‘O Borreau’ and Edouard Philipponnat as Czar Alexander.

Napoleon is scheduled to debut in 2023.