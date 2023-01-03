John Wick on the rise – Jornal 140

The news isn’t new, but it’s good news for fans. O actor Keanu Reeves was in Brazil to promote John Wick 4: Baba Yaga at CCXP22, last December. However, the Paris Films announces the arrival of John Wick 4: Chapter 4 in national theaters only on March 23.

Until then, we will also be waiting for Ballerina, spin off by john wick starring Ana de Armas (from Blonde and Hidden Agent) and Ian McShaneamong others.

It’s from The Continental, miniseries shown from young manager’s perspective Winston Scott, McShane’s character in the feature films.

In addition to Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant), Peter Greene, Mel Gibson and Katie McGrath were confirmed in the cast of this production of lionsgate Television to Prime Video.

same formula

Just like the character of Keanu Reeves at franchisethat of Ana de Armas in Ballerina will be a professional killer who seeks revenge on her family’s executioners.

Theoretically the same formula as John Wick.

And still counting on guest appearance by Ian McShanepointed out by lionsgate as of paramount importance to the plot.

Practically a baton pass that will revitalize the series.

At the moment already in production, Ballerina have direction in Len Wiseman (from Total Recall, 2012) and script signed by actress Emeral Fennell (who wrote a few episodes of Killing Eve) and by Shay Hatten (from John Wick 3 and from Army of the Dead: Invasion Las Vegas).

Guaranteed success

In short, if Ballerina follow the footprints of first three movies John Wickshould do well at the box office worldwide.

So far, the franchise has already grossed over $587 million.