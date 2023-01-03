Jonathan Frakes directing Star Trek 4? It’s only logical » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

At this point, the most logical and best choice to Star Trek 4 the director is Jonathan Frakes. Star Trek 4, the 14th film in the Star Trek franchise, is currently in limbo. Paramount canceled its announced December 2023 release date after director Matt Shakman left the project to helm Marvel Studios. the fantastic four. No new director has been announced for Star Trek 4and the last time a Star Trek movie hit the big screen was Star Trek Beyond in 2016. Meanwhile, Jonathan Frakes has already expressed interest in directing Star Trek 4and producer JJ Abrams is expected to accept the number one offer.

Jonathan Frakes is Star Trek at its core. Like Commander Will Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Frakes was part of the final cast handpicked by late Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry. Frakes reprized Riker in the TNG films and in several other series such as Star Trek: Enterprise and Star Trek: Lower Decks. But Frakes is also a highly regarded director who has directed Star Trek: First Contactthe most praised and successful TNG movie, and Star Trek: Insurrection. He also directed the films watch cutters and thunderbirds. Frakes returned to Star Trek as director of several episodes of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Nobody has a better resume to drive Star Trek 4.

Star Trek 4 is Deep in Development Hell

The Depths of Development Hell Star Trek 4 one finds is, frankly, embarrassing. Even as the multiple Star Trek TV series on Paramount+ are thriving, the film franchise has been left to the wind. Star Trek 4Development hell also stymied its cast of big names like Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, and Zoe Saldana, who all expressed interest in returning to Starship Enterprise. Star Trek is as prominent and successful now as it was during its 1990s heyday, but Paramount’s inability to release a new movie to complement the hugely popular TV franchise is shocking.

Since Star Trek Beyond out of theaters in 2016, several attempts to produce Star Trek 4 Failed. The most well-known concept was introduced by the Amazon Prime Video showrunners. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with director SJ Clarkson, and would have involved Captain James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) teaming up with his father, Lieutenant George Kirk (Chris Hemsworth). It’s unclear what concept Matt Shakman was working on when he left for Marvel Studios’ greener pastures. At this point, anyone who would you like take on the challenge of Star Trek 4 deserve. Jonathan Frakes threw his hat into the ring and publicly announced his candidacy.

Jonathan Frakes Proved He Can Make Star Trek Cinematic

Jonathan Frakes is an even better director today than when he directed Star Trek: First Contact in 1996. Frakes directed several episodes of Star Trek: Discoveryincluding the Mirror Universe saga and the intense Season 4 episode “Stormy Weather”, and directed Star Trek: Picard the season 2 episodes set at the Europe Mission gala, where Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crew showed up in black ties. Frakes mastered the sweeping, cinematic style of Star Trek: Discovery, that brought the visceral visuals and scope of JJ Abrams‘ Star Trek television movies. Frakes’ recent work on Star Trek on TV shows that he really understands the modern language of Star Trek cinema.

Perhaps just as importantly, Jonathan Frakes is beloved by the Star Trek casts he has directed. Frakes is known as the ‘favorite director’ of the entire Star Trek cast, and he has earned their loyalty and admiration by being an easygoing and insightful ‘actor director’. There’s no reason to think that Star Trek movie actors like Chris Pine, Zachary Qunto, and Zoe Saldana wouldn’t want to work with Frakes as much as TV casts do. In addition, Frakes is also the director of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ next crossover with Star Trek: Lower Decks, which he classifies as a complete comedy. Number One can deftly combine action, adventure, sci-fi, big ideas, and even laugh at Star Trek 4.

Star Trek 4 needs a more traditional feel

JJ Abrams’ Star Trek films were produced in a very different era. In the late 2000s, the Star Trek film franchise was dead following the failure of Star Trek: Nemesisand the TV franchise was also in limbo afterwards Star Trek: Enterprise it was canceled in 2005. It was time to rethink and remake Star Trek, and that’s exactly what JJ Abrams delivered. An outsider to Star Trek who was a longtime Star Wars fan, Abrams modernized the franchise and turned it into a box office success with Star Trek 2009. Abrams’ film introduced new audiences to Star Trek, though interest waned with each sequel. But also, that was then.

Star Trek 4 would enter the market to join in and praise the revival of the Star Trek TV franchise, which Jonathan Frakes is already a major contributor to its global success. Therefore, Star Trek 4 don’t need to bank on another outsider like Abrams was in the late 2000s, let alone hire someone like Stuart Baird, who directed Star Trek: Nemesis. what Star Trek 4 needs is a sure hand; someone who has deep roots and a complete understanding of the franchise, like Frakes. Star Trek 4 nor should it be seen as a continuation of the previous Abrams trilogy; more than enough time has passed that Star Trek 4 it should be treated like the launch of a new movie saga.

Advance, Star Trek 4 directed by Jonathan Frakes is an easy sell for skeptical Trekkers. Frakes is a commodity respected and loved by Star Trek fans, and he became even more prominent with his starring role reprising Captain Will Riker in Star Trek: Picard season 3 (of which he also directs episodes). The thought of Jonathan Frakes directing Chris Pine as Captain Kirk and Zachary Quinto as Spock, so that one TNG Living legend is guiding the reboot’s new stories Star Trek: The Original Series characters, is instantly appealing and a hit on the market. Regardless of who else Paramount might be interested in getting on board Star Trek 4Jonathan Frakes is the film’s best and most logical choice.