Kim Kardashian is criticized for the way she treats pets

north westthe eldest daughter of kim kardashian and Kanye Westput the mother in serious trouble this week with one of the videos that the nine-year-old girl shared on her TikTok account, this video that showed the treatment they give to pets and that has already been duly deleted by Kim to avoid further reviews.

Kanye West proved that he was right when he commented that North was not old enough to be on these social networks and that this could still lead to problems not only for the girl but also for her guardians.

In the video in question North showed the space in the garage of his mansion where the family dogs are trapped. The pets were in a pen with some pillows and sanitary mats and also with food and water dishes.

The video quickly went viral and received a lot of criticism for the place where they keep the dogs and the treatment they give them, as many have assured that they treat them like an accessory.

“How sad to leave dogs like that in the dark of a garage.”

“Their joy when they saw North, how sad.”

“Just another disposable accessory that goes out of style and sits on the shelf.”

“Word is Kim doesn’t like dogs so I bet she keeps them there.”

“I bet the poor animals spend most of their lives there.”

“Is this really all the space you have in your mansion?”

In the face of so much criticism, Kim quickly deleted the video and made no comment about it.

A LOT OF INFORMATION

kim kardashian was criticized on social media for having exposed her daughter north west, aged nine, to ‘a lot of information’ about how it was generated. In the last episode of the reality show “The Kardashians”, which aired this week, mother and daughter went together to “Couture Fashion Week” in Paris, where they met family friend and French stylist Olivier Rousteing, from Balmain .

As North ate her fries over a can of Coke, Kim thought it was the perfect moment for her to tell her child about the night she was conceived with her ex-husband. Kanye West.

“Northie, I’ve known Olivier since before you were a baby,” said Kim, who wore the fashion mogul’s gown. “And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me.”, she continued.

“It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress. So Olivier might have something to do with why you’re on this planet.”

Kim donned the royal blue dress when attending the 2012 Angel Ball with Ye. The event took place on October 22, just one day after Kim’s birthday.

North’s reaction? None. He just kept eating his lunch, but for some viewers this information was too much, and they took to Twitter to express their bewilderment:

“No, Kim telling North that Olivier Rousteing is part of the reason she was conceived!” one user said.

“Kim telling North that was the specific night she got pregnant [emojis chorando]”.

Playback / Instagram / @kimkardashian

“Too much information for a nine-year-old girl,” criticized another.

“North really didn’t need to know what her parents were wearing when they had sex to conceive her! I would be mortified to see that back if I were Northie’s mom! Stop talking!” one person commented.

Another tried to defend: “Oh, the girl didn’t even care about the blue dress or the information.”

