King Charles seeks gardener for Windsor for £3,000 a month

King Charles is in need of a new gardener for one of the most famous – and beautiful – gardens in the world: those at Windsor Castle, the residence where his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, lived for the last two years of her life.

For the vacancy, the new monarch must pay the employee around 23,000 pounds sterling a year – which would be equivalent to R$ 149,400 in the period or R$ 12,450 a month – in addition to benefits.

The royal gardener will be expected to work to maintain the vegetation five days a week, with occasional weekend services also required, announced The Royal Household, the institution of the Crown that maintains the royal properties.

You must have a UK Level 2 Horticultural Practice Certificate (NVQ 2) and a local driver’s license to apply. In addition, experience with garden maintenance machinery is required.

Windsor Castle Gardens Image: Getty Images

Skills such as self-discipline, good organization of one’s own time and communication with colleagues are still desirable. New initiatives and ideas to improve the gardens will be welcome. Interested? The vacancy is open on the website until January 8.

Temporary positions and palace tourism

The British royal family still has eight other vacancies open at the moment, the vast majority of them in public service at Buckingham Palace, which is preparing for its new tourist season, when it receives visitors.

The contracts are fixed, that is, temporary and the employee receives 11.95 pounds per hour, equivalent to R$ 77.60. The workload is 40 hours a week, which results in a payment of around BRL 3,104.80 a week or just over BRL 12,400 a month.

Buckingham Palace in London Image: Johnny Greig/iStock

A visitor services assistant, for example, should only work between June and September. As for the sales assistant, who must work to promote the products sold inside the palace, he will carry out his duties between February and October.

For these positions, fewer qualifications are required and training is provided by The Royal Household staff. Check open positions on the website.